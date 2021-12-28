National League
AltrinchamAltrincham15:00WrexhamWrexham
Venue: J. Davidson Stadium

Altrincham v Wrexham

Match details to follow.

Tuesday 28th December 2021

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield18116136152139
2Halifax19123431161539
3Boreham Wood18115228131538
4Bromley20115436231338
5Wrexham20106435201536
6Solihull Moors2010642820836
7Notts County19105433221135
8Stockport19103634231133
9Dag & Red20102839261332
10Grimsby19102731211032
11Yeovil199462018231
12Torquay208393132-127
13Altrincham207493434025
14Woking2081113131025
15Eastleigh187472124-325
16Barnet197482431-725
17Aldershot2063112433-921
18Wealdstone195681929-1021
19Southend1944111631-1516
20Weymouth1943122138-1715
21Maidenhead United1843111938-1915
22King's Lynn1932141740-2311
23Dover2004161545-30-8
