YeovilYeovil Town1WeymouthWeymouth1

Yeovil Town 1-1 Weymouth

Adi Yussuf's equaliser rescued a point for Yeovil as they drew 1-1 with Weymouth.

Sean Shields opened the scoring early in the game for the Terras and Yussuf levelled in the second half before Weymouth were reduced to 10 men near the end of the game.

Weymouth scored just four minutes into the game when Josh McQuoid found an unmarked Shields at the back post and he tapped the ball home.

Yeovil had a good chance to equalise after Sonny Blu Lo-Everton took a shot from the edge of the box but it went out for a corner.

The Glovers levelled the score in the 52nd minute when Yussuf's shot took a deflection off Tyler Cordner and found the net.

Omar Mussa was dismissed for Weymouth in stoppage time after receiving a second yellow card.

Line-ups

Yeovil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 21RobinsonBooked at 39mins
  • 6WilkinsonBooked at 87mins
  • 8Gorman
  • 13Williams
  • 22Barclay
  • 3BarnettSubstituted forBradleyat 84'minutes
  • 7WorthingtonBooked at 63minsSubstituted forD'Athat 67'minutes
  • 19Wakefield
  • 15Lo-EvertonSubstituted forReidat 46'minutes
  • 23Yussuf

Substitutes

  • 9Reid
  • 12Evans
  • 14Bradley
  • 20Stephens
  • 24D'Ath

Weymouth

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1FitzsimonsBooked at 63mins
  • 6Cordner
  • 12Mnoga
  • 8MussaBooked at 90mins
  • 26Harfield
  • 17Drewe
  • 23MurrayBooked at 51mins
  • 10McQuoidSubstituted forRoseat 75'minutes
  • 14Bearwish
  • 18MampalaSubstituted forGreenidgeat 90'minutes
  • 32ShieldsSubstituted forBlairat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Morgan
  • 7Goodship
  • 20Blair
  • 27Rose
  • 29Greenidge
Referee:
Scott Jackson
Attendance:
3,936

Live Text

  1. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Yeovil Town 1, Weymouth 1.

  2. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Omar Mussa (Weymouth) for a bad foul.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Weymouth. Jordan Greenidge replaces Manasse Mampala.

  4. Booking

    Luke Wilkinson (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Weymouth. Tom Blair replaces Sean Shields.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Yeovil Town. Alex Bradley replaces Jordan Barnett.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Weymouth. Ahkeem Rose replaces Josh McQuoid.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Yeovil Town. Lawson D'Ath replaces Matthew Worthington.

  9. Booking

    Matthew Worthington (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Booking

    Ross Fitzsimons (Weymouth) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Booking

    Omar Mussa (Weymouth) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Yeovil Town 1, Weymouth 1. Adi Yussuf (Yeovil Town).

  13. Booking

    Cameron Murray (Weymouth) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Yeovil Town. Reuben Reid replaces Sonny Blu Lo-Everton.

  15. Second Half

    Second Half begins Yeovil Town 0, Weymouth 1.

  16. Half Time

    First Half ends, Yeovil Town 0, Weymouth 1.

  17. Booking

    Jack Robinson (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Yeovil Town 0, Weymouth 1. Sean Shields (Weymouth).

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport25163652242851
2Chesterfield24148245202550
3Halifax26155641212050
4Bromley25155542261650
5Boreham Wood23147234151949
6Wrexham25137542251746
7Solihull Moors25136641231845
8Notts County23126540261442
9Dag & Red261331048351342
10Grimsby251231037271039
11Yeovil2410592525035
12Torquay25104113840-234
13Southend2595112535-1032
14Woking25101143838031
15Eastleigh2494112636-1031
16Aldershot2686123038-830
17Barnet2476112743-1627
18Altrincham2675143750-1326
19Maidenhead United2475122645-1926
20Wealdstone2467112235-1325
21Weymouth2545162647-2117
22King's Lynn2332182150-2911
23Dover2614212059-39-5
View full National League table

