Yeovil Town 1-1 Weymouth

Second Half ends, Yeovil Town 1, Weymouth 1.
Adi Yussuf's equaliser rescued a point for Yeovil as they drew 1-1 with Weymouth.
Sean Shields opened the scoring early in the game for the Terras and Yussuf levelled in the second half before Weymouth were reduced to 10 men near the end of the game.
Weymouth scored just four minutes into the game when Josh McQuoid found an unmarked Shields at the back post and he tapped the ball home.
Yeovil had a good chance to equalise after Sonny Blu Lo-Everton took a shot from the edge of the box but it went out for a corner.
The Glovers levelled the score in the 52nd minute when Yussuf's shot took a deflection off Tyler Cordner and found the net.
Omar Mussa was dismissed for Weymouth in stoppage time after receiving a second yellow card.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Yeovil
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Smith
- 21RobinsonBooked at 39mins
- 6WilkinsonBooked at 87mins
- 8Gorman
- 13Williams
- 22Barclay
- 3BarnettSubstituted forBradleyat 84'minutes
- 7WorthingtonBooked at 63minsSubstituted forD'Athat 67'minutes
- 19Wakefield
- 15Lo-EvertonSubstituted forReidat 46'minutes
- 23Yussuf
Substitutes
- 9Reid
- 12Evans
- 14Bradley
- 20Stephens
- 24D'Ath
Weymouth
Formation 4-4-2
- 1FitzsimonsBooked at 63mins
- 6Cordner
- 12Mnoga
- 8MussaBooked at 90mins
- 26Harfield
- 17Drewe
- 23MurrayBooked at 51mins
- 10McQuoidSubstituted forRoseat 75'minutes
- 14Bearwish
- 18MampalaSubstituted forGreenidgeat 90'minutes
- 32ShieldsSubstituted forBlairat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Morgan
- 7Goodship
- 20Blair
- 27Rose
- 29Greenidge
- Referee:
- Scott Jackson
- Attendance:
- 3,936
Live Text
Full Time
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Omar Mussa (Weymouth) for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Weymouth. Jordan Greenidge replaces Manasse Mampala.
Booking
Luke Wilkinson (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Weymouth. Tom Blair replaces Sean Shields.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Alex Bradley replaces Jordan Barnett.
Substitution
Substitution, Weymouth. Ahkeem Rose replaces Josh McQuoid.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Lawson D'Ath replaces Matthew Worthington.
Booking
Matthew Worthington (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Ross Fitzsimons (Weymouth) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Omar Mussa (Weymouth) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town 1, Weymouth 1. Adi Yussuf (Yeovil Town).
Booking
Cameron Murray (Weymouth) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Reuben Reid replaces Sonny Blu Lo-Everton.
Second Half
Second Half begins Yeovil Town 0, Weymouth 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Yeovil Town 0, Weymouth 1.
Booking
Jack Robinson (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town 0, Weymouth 1. Sean Shields (Weymouth).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.