Grimsby Town's match against Boreham Wood was also postponed twice in less than a month, adding to their fixture backlog

Grimsby Town's remaining two fixtures for 2021 have been postponed due to a continuing number of positive Covid-19 cases in their squad.

The Mariners' games against Halifax and King's Lynn Town will now take place at a later date, the club say.

Tuesday's National League fixture against Boreham Wood was also postponed due to an "escalating" number of cases.

Grimsby are eighth in the National League table, having lost their past three league matches.