Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales played 16 matches in 2021 - which included group matches in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup and the delayed Euro 2020 finals.

Eight different players found the net for Rob Page's side as they reached the Euros last 16 in the summer and clinched a play-off place for Qatar 2022.

But can you name the men who have shared the 18 goals scored by the team over the past 12 months?

Try our three-minute quiz - good luck!