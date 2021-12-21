Manager Steve Morison says Cardiff have 'more players with Covid than without'

Manager Steve Morison says Covid-19 has "ripped through" his Cardiff City squad, leaving him with more infected than non-infected players.

The Bluebirds' Championship Boxing Day game at home to Coventry City has been postponed because of the outbreak.

"Some have been ill but not too bad, some have been asymptomatic and have tested positive," Morison said.

"People who have passed lateral flows have come back positive [after a further PCR test]."

Morison says Cardiff have largely been unaffected by Covid cases until this week, when the infection spread with a vengeance.

"We're not sure what the variant is because they only test, I think, one in five for the new [Omicron] variant, but it ripped through, straight through. I've never seen anything like it in my life," he said.

"We've been amazingly lucky, we've had odd cases - a couple of them Rubin [Colwill] and Kieffer [Moore] came back from international duty with it, I think we had Ryan Giles who was off once with it.

"But apart from them we've had nothing and then we've had this, which is like 'bang' and we've been wiped out - we've got more players with Covid than without.

"I know they've [the English Football League] brought in new rules about having a 14-man squad including a goalkeeper [to fulfil fixtures].

"I can tell you now we wouldn't get anywhere near that, hence why the Coventry game has been called off.

"The training ground is closed until Monday, so we'll have had a full 10 days of isolation away from the training ground to give us the chance to, hopefully, put it behind us and move on."

Morison admits that the percentage of the squad who are not vaccinated is in line with research done by the EFL, which says a quarter of players at its member clubs "do not intend to get a vaccine" against Covid-19.

Vaccine data collected by the EFL in November showed 75% of players were either fully vaccinated, had had a single jab or intended to be vaccinated.

Double-vaccinated players totalled 59%, with 10% having had a single dose at the time, while 6% were set to get a first jab.

However, 25% of players said they "currently do not intend to get a vaccine".

"It's one of those things, each to their own in everything in life isn't it?" Morison added.

"You can't force anyone to do what they don't want to do. You can ask, educate, but ultimately people make their own decisions... you have to accept it."

'Fans can make the difference'

When Cardiff are able to return to action, they will face the prospect of playing home games without fans due to the Welsh government's decision to ban supporters from sporting events.

Morison fears that his side and the three other Welsh teams playing in the English pyramid system will be disadvantaged against opposition teams.

The Bluebirds and fellow Championship side Swansea City, plus League Two Newport County and Wrexham in the National League will play home games behind closed doors for an undetermined amount of time due to Covid-19 concerns.

English clubs are still able to welcome fans to their grounds, as the UK government has not taken the same steps as those adopted in Wales and Scotland.

"We have to comply with the Welsh government, obviously paramount first and foremost is the health and safety of the supporters," Morison said.

"But from our point of view it's really disappointing that the fans won't be able to watch our next [home] game, which is the FA Cup game [against Preston North End on 9 January].

"It's a strange one... we're going to go from two games away from home [against Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion] which the fans can go and watch, and then a game on their doorstep that they can't.

"You want to play football in front of fans, the fans make it and they can make the difference as well. So from that point of view it's really, really disappointing.

"We love the fans getting right behind us and driving us on. Some of the victories we've had this year at home we might not have had if the fans weren't in there.

"Footballers work incredibly hard to play in front of packed crowds and not play football in a park in front of nobody.

"It's what they live for, they do it for their friends, their family, they do it for themselves and they do it for the fans."

While Scotland have brought in a similar spectator ban over a defined three-week period, Welsh sports clubs have so far not been given a definite end date.

"I've asked the same question because everyone wants the fans to be in there... it's only us, Swansea, Newport and Wrexham that have been hit with that," Morison added.

"Hopefully it's a few weeks away and by that point stuff has started to calm down and we can start talking about looking forward to having the fans coming back in."