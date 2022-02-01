Match ends, Swansea City 0, Luton Town 1.
Substitute Harry Cornick's goal lifted Luton to within three points of a Championship play-off spot as Swansea's poor recent form continued.
Cornick finished smartly on 72 minutes as Luton were rewarded in a game where they created the better chances.
The hosts had come close to opening the scoring, but defender Ben Cabango was denied when his header struck the post.
The win lifts Luton up to ninth, while Swansea slip to 19th, albeit with a 12-point cushion above the drop zone.
Swansea boss Russell Martin reacted decisively to his side's 2-0 defeat at Hull, making five changes to his starting line-up, including giving a debut to goalkeeper Andy Fisher and resting top scorer Joel Piroe.
Welshman Nathan Jones made two changes to the side that held Blackburn Rovers, with Danny Hylton recalled, while new signing Jed Steer was on the bench.
Luton started brightly with Hylton just failing to connect with James Bree's threatening free-kick, but it was Swansea who should have opened the scoring as goalkeeper James Shea did brilliantly to deny Michael Obafemi with his feet after Matt Grimes' defence-splitting pass.
The half then began to meander other than a blocked effort from Olivier Ntcham, before Luton missed three good chances to take the lead just before the break.
The Hatters were a real threat from set-plays and Hylton was close to an opening goal as he headed just over from another Bree free-kick.
Reece Burke also came close before the interval with a dipping shot from outside the area that was just over, before Allan Campbell headed over, unmarked, with the final action of the half.
Swansea - who lost defender Kyle Naughton to a groin injury - increased their tempo after the break and came close to scoring on 55 minutes when Cabango's header hit the post, with defender Ryan Bennett only able to turn the rebound wide after Hannes Wolf's cross.
Wolf also came close with a shot across goal on 70 minutes, but Swansea were behind moments later.
Substitute Cornick was the man to break the deadlock on 72 minutes and he did so with a fine first-time finish after Cameron Jerome's neat pass inside.
Swansea tried to respond and substitute Joel Piroe headed straight at Shea from Ryan Manning's cross, but the Welsh club are not in good form, having collected just five points in the Championship since 27 November, and were booed off by their supporters at full time.
Swansea City head coach Russell Martin said:
"I think we were the better team. We had three huge chances and don't score. They don't cause us much harm. They're really good at what they do, you can see why they're doing so well in the league.
"But we have to score when we're on top... so I'm really disappointed.
"I didn't see many problems with the performance in general. I thought we were dominant. When we beat the press we looked really dangerous. The lads are giving us everything they've got.
"We concede such a poor goal. It's so disappointing. You can't concede a goal like that."
Luton Town boss Nathan Jones said:
"It's a massive win, Swansea are such a tough side to play against, so hard to get the ball back against.
"The tactical awareness was wonderful. We were strong, aggressive, disciplined and clinical.
"Game-changers came on and won us the game, so it was a complete away performance.
"To come here and win 1-0 is a wonderful. I loved our performance tonight."
Line-ups
Swansea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 33Fisher
- 26NaughtonSubstituted forSmithat 22'minutes
- 2BennettSubstituted forJosephat 89'minutes
- 5Cabango
- 23Christie
- 4DownesBooked at 10minsSubstituted forPiroeat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8Grimes
- 3Manning
- 10Ntcham
- 13Wolf
- 9Obafemi
Substitutes
- 6Fulton
- 7Smith
- 14Joseph
- 17Piroe
- 18Hamer
- 22Latibeaudiere
- 30Burns
Luton
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Shea
- 16BurkeBooked at 88mins
- 32Osho
- 4Naismith
- 2Bree
- 22Campbell
- 23LansburyBooked at 75minsSubstituted forBerryat 81'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 17Mpanzu
- 29Bell
- 24OnyedinmaSubstituted forCornickat 63'minutes
- 9HyltonBooked at 34minsSubstituted forJeromeat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Potts
- 7Cornick
- 8Berry
- 14Mendes Gomes
- 15Lockyer
- 25Steer
- 35Jerome
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
- Attendance:
- 16,598
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Swansea City 0, Luton Town 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hannes Wolf.
Booking
Joël Piroe (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Joël Piroe (Swansea City) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Post update
Cyrus Christie (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Cameron Jerome (Luton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Kyle Joseph replaces Ryan Bennett.
Booking
Luke Berry (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Reece Burke (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Michael Obafemi (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Reece Burke (Luton Town).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Harry Cornick (Luton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.
Post update
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Ryan Manning.
Post update
Attempt saved. Joël Piroe (Swansea City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Manning with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Obafemi.
Substitution
Substitution, Luton Town. Luke Berry replaces Henri Lansbury.
Post update
Korey Smith (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Allan Campbell (Luton Town).
Post update
Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Olivier Ntcham.
The truth is we are falling down the leagues now having sold off all the assets we had & not even our academy funding has been protected!
Owners out!!!
COYH
Good luck to them this season. Would be great to see a surprise team gain promotion.
And anybody who didn't see the needless yellow for Hylton doesn't know and love the man as we do. Good to see a yellow for the dive at the end too, not clever.
Tonight Luton in 1st half should have scored 4. It pains me to say it but They were the better team
This director of football (ex Man City) And RM ARE NOT DOING THE BUSINESS. Russ ball don’t work !
GET THE BALL IN THE BOX we might then score
1 win in 8 Wow !
Good luck Swans for the rest of the season
lack of ambition at board level, so long as they keep making money will they care?
Yes, it's nice to play tiki-taka, but you have to score the goals. Luton did, we didn't.
Personally, I think the Swans should start considering a two-striker system.