Blackpool v Middlesbrough

BlackpoolBlackpool19:45MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough
Match report will appear here.
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bournemouth
|24
|13
|7
|4
|38
|20
|18
|46
|2
|Fulham
|23
|13
|6
|4
|51
|19
|32
|45
|3
|Blackburn
|23
|12
|6
|5
|41
|27
|14
|42
|4
|West Brom
|24
|11
|8
|5
|30
|18
|12
|41
|5
|Middlesbrough
|24
|10
|6
|8
|27
|23
|4
|36
|6
|Huddersfield
|24
|10
|6
|8
|31
|29
|2
|36
|7
|QPR
|22
|10
|5
|7
|33
|28
|5
|35
|8
|Stoke
|22
|10
|5
|7
|26
|21
|5
|35
|9
|Nottm Forest
|24
|9
|7
|8
|32
|27
|5
|34
|10
|Coventry
|22
|9
|7
|6
|29
|26
|3
|34
|11
|Sheff Utd
|22
|9
|5
|8
|29
|28
|1
|32
|12
|Millwall
|22
|7
|9
|6
|24
|24
|0
|30
|13
|Blackpool
|24
|8
|6
|10
|25
|30
|-5
|30
|14
|Luton
|22
|7
|8
|7
|31
|27
|4
|29
|15
|Preston
|22
|7
|7
|8
|24
|28
|-4
|28
|16
|Swansea
|22
|7
|6
|9
|26
|31
|-5
|27
|17
|Birmingham
|23
|7
|6
|10
|22
|30
|-8
|27
|18
|Bristol City
|23
|7
|6
|10
|26
|35
|-9
|27
|19
|Hull
|23
|6
|5
|12
|20
|28
|-8
|23
|20
|Cardiff
|22
|6
|4
|12
|25
|39
|-14
|22
|21
|Reading
|22
|8
|3
|11
|27
|34
|-7
|21
|22
|Peterborough
|23
|5
|4
|14
|20
|44
|-24
|19
|23
|Barnsley
|23
|2
|8
|13
|15
|34
|-19
|14
|24
|Derby
|23
|6
|10
|7
|19
|21
|-2
|7
