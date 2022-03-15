League One
RotherhamRotherham United19:45Lincoln CityLincoln City
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium, England

Rotherham United v Lincoln City

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Rotherham

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 31Vickers
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 6Wood
  • 3Mattock
  • 4Barlaser
  • 11Ogbene
  • 18Rathbone
  • 8Wiles
  • 14Miller
  • 24Smith
  • 19Kayode

Substitutes

  • 1Johansson
  • 2Harding
  • 7Osei-Tutu
  • 17Ferguson
  • 21MacDonald
  • 22Odoffin
  • 23Edmonds-Green

Lincoln City

Formation 3-5-2

  • 29Wright
  • 5Jackson
  • 22Eyoma
  • 16Walsh
  • 20Norton-Cuffy
  • 19Fiorini
  • 12Bishop
  • 11Scully
  • 15Bramall
  • 27Marquis
  • 9Hopper

Substitutes

  • 6Sanders
  • 7Whittaker
  • 8Cullen
  • 10Maguire
  • 14Adelakun
  • 17House
  • 21Sørensen
Referee:
Andy Haines

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham37238662214177
2Wigan35227660332773
3MK Dons382110763382573
4Oxford Utd382081073482568
5Sunderland381991066481866
6Plymouth36198959392065
7Sheff Wed361810859401964
8Wycombe371711961471462
9Ipswich3816121057391860
10Portsmouth3616101053381558
11Bolton381671559491055
12Accrington36147154658-1249
13Cheltenham371114125260-847
14Burton38138174858-1047
15Cambridge371112144658-1245
16Lincoln City36118174249-741
17Charlton36117184249-740
18Shrewsbury37912163237-539
19Fleetwood36712175066-1633
20Wimbledon37615163958-1933
21Gillingham37712182958-2933
22Morecambe37711194670-2432
23Doncaster3885252873-4529
24Crewe3767243068-3825
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC