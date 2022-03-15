League One
PlymouthPlymouth Argyle19:45PortsmouthPortsmouth
Venue: Home Park, England

Plymouth Argyle v Portsmouth

Line-ups

Plymouth

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Cooper
  • 5Wilson
  • 2Bolton
  • 3Gillesphey
  • 8Edwards
  • 28Pereira Camará
  • 4Houghton
  • 10Mayor
  • 17S Sessegnon
  • 31Jephcott
  • 9Hardie

Substitutes

  • 7Broom
  • 11Ennis
  • 14Garrick
  • 20Randell
  • 25Burton
  • 27Law
  • 33Crichlow

Portsmouth

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Bazunu
  • 17Carter
  • 20Raggett
  • 16Ogilvie
  • 15Romeo
  • 23Thompson
  • 21Morrell
  • 3Hume
  • 11Curtis
  • 19Hirst
  • 7O'Brien

Substitutes

  • 4Robertson
  • 8Tunnicliffe
  • 9Walker
  • 22Vincent
  • 25Mingi
  • 28Webber
  • 38Jewitt-White
Referee:
Sam Purkiss

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham37238662214177
2Wigan35227660332773
3MK Dons382110763382573
4Oxford Utd382081073482568
5Sunderland381991066481866
6Plymouth36198959392065
7Sheff Wed361810859401964
8Wycombe371711961471462
9Ipswich3816121057391860
10Portsmouth3616101053381558
11Bolton381671559491055
12Accrington36147154658-1249
13Cheltenham371114125260-847
14Burton38138174858-1047
15Cambridge371112144658-1245
16Lincoln City36118174249-741
17Charlton36117184249-740
18Shrewsbury37912163237-539
19Fleetwood36712175066-1633
20Wimbledon37615163958-1933
21Gillingham37712182958-2933
22Morecambe37711194670-2432
23Doncaster3885252873-4529
24Crewe3767243068-3825
