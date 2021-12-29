Ipswich Town v Wycombe Wanderers

IpswichIpswich Town19:45WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rotherham
|23
|14
|5
|4
|43
|16
|27
|47
|2
|Sunderland
|23
|14
|4
|5
|42
|26
|16
|46
|3
|Wigan
|21
|14
|3
|4
|40
|20
|20
|45
|4
|Plymouth
|24
|12
|7
|5
|38
|25
|13
|43
|5
|Wycombe
|22
|12
|6
|4
|36
|26
|10
|42
|6
|Oxford Utd
|22
|11
|6
|5
|36
|24
|12
|39
|7
|MK Dons
|22
|11
|5
|6
|42
|29
|13
|38
|8
|Sheff Wed
|22
|9
|10
|3
|30
|21
|9
|37
|9
|Portsmouth
|22
|10
|6
|6
|28
|22
|6
|36
|10
|Accrington
|23
|10
|3
|10
|30
|39
|-9
|33
|11
|Ipswich
|23
|7
|8
|8
|38
|34
|4
|29
|12
|Charlton
|23
|8
|5
|10
|30
|28
|2
|29
|13
|Burton
|22
|8
|4
|10
|24
|28
|-4
|28
|14
|Cheltenham
|23
|7
|7
|9
|29
|42
|-13
|28
|15
|Bolton
|22
|7
|5
|10
|29
|33
|-4
|26
|16
|Cambridge
|23
|6
|8
|9
|32
|38
|-6
|26
|17
|Wimbledon
|20
|6
|7
|7
|30
|32
|-2
|25
|18
|Shrewsbury
|23
|7
|4
|12
|25
|29
|-4
|25
|19
|Fleetwood
|23
|5
|7
|11
|36
|43
|-7
|22
|20
|Lincoln City
|22
|5
|7
|10
|24
|31
|-7
|22
|21
|Morecambe
|22
|5
|5
|12
|29
|44
|-15
|20
|22
|Gillingham
|22
|3
|8
|11
|18
|34
|-16
|17
|23
|Doncaster
|22
|4
|4
|14
|13
|39
|-26
|16
|24
|Crewe
|22
|3
|6
|13
|19
|38
|-19
|15
