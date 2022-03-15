Charlton Athletic v Gillingham

CharltonCharlton Athletic19:45GillinghamGillingham
Line-ups
Charlton
Formation 4-3-3
- 1MacGillivray
- 16Matthews
- 28Clare
- 15Lavelle
- 3Purrington
- 21Fraser
- 4Dobson
- 11Gilbey
- 23Blackett-Taylor
- 9Stockley
- 14Washington
Substitutes
- 2Gunter
- 6Pearce
- 7Jaiyesimi
- 17Lee
- 18Leko
- 31Harness
- 48Burstow
Gillingham
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Dahlberg
- 6Tucker
- 5Ehmer
- 15Masterson
- 14McKenzie
- 4O'Keefe
- 10Lee
- 3Tutonda
- 8Thompson
- 19Oliver
- 33Kelman
Substitutes
- 9Dickson-Peters
- 12Chapman
- 23Lintott
- 26Maghoma
- 27Akehurst
- 32Chambers
- Referee:
- Will Finnie
