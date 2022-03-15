League One
CharltonCharlton Athletic19:45GillinghamGillingham
Venue: The Valley, England

Charlton Athletic v Gillingham

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Charlton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1MacGillivray
  • 16Matthews
  • 28Clare
  • 15Lavelle
  • 3Purrington
  • 21Fraser
  • 4Dobson
  • 11Gilbey
  • 23Blackett-Taylor
  • 9Stockley
  • 14Washington

Substitutes

  • 2Gunter
  • 6Pearce
  • 7Jaiyesimi
  • 17Lee
  • 18Leko
  • 31Harness
  • 48Burstow

Gillingham

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Dahlberg
  • 6Tucker
  • 5Ehmer
  • 15Masterson
  • 14McKenzie
  • 4O'Keefe
  • 10Lee
  • 3Tutonda
  • 8Thompson
  • 19Oliver
  • 33Kelman

Substitutes

  • 9Dickson-Peters
  • 12Chapman
  • 23Lintott
  • 26Maghoma
  • 27Akehurst
  • 32Chambers
Referee:
Will Finnie

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham37238662214177
2Wigan35227660332773
3MK Dons382110763382573
4Oxford Utd382081073482568
5Sunderland381991066481866
6Plymouth36198959392065
7Sheff Wed361810859401964
8Wycombe371711961471462
9Ipswich3816121057391860
10Portsmouth3616101053381558
11Bolton381671559491055
12Accrington36147154658-1249
13Cheltenham371114125260-847
14Burton38138174858-1047
15Cambridge371112144658-1245
16Lincoln City36118174249-741
17Charlton36117184249-740
18Shrewsbury37912163237-539
19Fleetwood36712175066-1633
20Wimbledon37615163958-1933
21Gillingham37712182958-2933
22Morecambe37711194670-2432
23Doncaster3885252873-4529
24Crewe3767243068-3825
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC