Harrogate Town 0-0 Mansfield Town

Match ends, Harrogate Town 0, Mansfield Town 0.
Mansfield's club record run of eight consecutive league wins came to an end following a 0-0 draw at Harrogate.
It was perhaps inevitable that the sixth-placed Stags would drop their first points since November 23 against Simon Weaver's men, who have developed a reputation as the visitors' bogey team having won all four previous meetings between the two clubs.
Both sides struggled to adapt to the strong wind during a scrappy first half.
Mansfield's best opportunity of the opening 45 minutes saw George Maris volley over following Elliott Hewitt's right-wing centre.
At the other end, meanwhile, veteran centre-back Rory McArdle cleared the away crossbar with a hooked six-yard effort.
After the break, on-loan teenage Middlesbrough striker Calum Kavanagh - son of former Republic of Ireland international Graham - wasted an excellent chance to open the scoring for the hosts when he shot straight at Stags goalkeeper Nathan Bishop after being sent clear on goal by Jack Diamond.
At the other end, Leon Legge made a heroic goal-line block to keep out Jordan Bowery's close-range effort, but Luke Armstrong almost snatched victory at the death for the Sulphurites when he hit the crossbar following up a saved Jack Muldoon strike.
Line-ups
Harrogate
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Oxley
- 7Thomson
- 23McArdleBooked at 41minsSubstituted forLeggeat 62'minutes
- 33RichardsSubstituted forBurrellat 15'minutes
- 3Page
- 22DiarraBooked at 88mins
- 4Falkingham
- 16Pattison
- 21Diamond
- 8KavanaghSubstituted forMuldoonat 73'minutes
- 29Armstrong
Substitutes
- 6Burrell
- 9Beck
- 13Cracknell
- 18Muldoon
- 19Austerfield
- 20Legge
Mansfield
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Bishop
- 4Hewitt
- 35O'TooleBooked at 37mins
- 12Hawkins
- 3McLaughlin
- 25Stirk
- 8O ClarkeBooked at 46minsSubstituted forWallaceat 55'minutes
- 16QuinnSubstituted forPerchat 90+1'minutes
- 10MarisSubstituted forAkinsat 67'minutes
- 9Bowery
- 18Oates
Substitutes
- 11Johnson
- 14Perch
- 15Burke
- 23Wallace
- 24Stech
- 26Law
- 34Akins
- Referee:
- Christopher Pollard
- Attendance:
- 1,800
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Harrogate Town 0, Mansfield Town 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alex Pattison (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Muldoon with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. James Perch replaces Stephen Quinn.
Post update
Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Oliver Hawkins.
Post update
Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town) hits the bar with a left footed shot from very close range.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Page with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Stephen Quinn (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kieran Wallace with a headed pass.
Booking
Brahima Diarra (Harrogate Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Brahima Diarra (Harrogate Town).
Post update
Stephen McLaughlin (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town).
Post update
Oliver Hawkins (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town).
Post update
Stephen McLaughlin (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Alex Pattison.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Elliott Hewitt (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Stirk.
Post update
Foul by Jack Diamond (Harrogate Town).
Post update
Stephen Quinn (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lucas Akins (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Not sure what’s going on at Harrogate Town but to only give us around 600 tickets (When we could’ve easily sold 3 times that many) and then not to sell any after 4pm on match day is absolute madness. Many fans were turned away. 1,700 or so at the game - shocking attendance, really.