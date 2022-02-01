Harrogate Town 0-0 Mansfield Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Mansfield's club record run of eight consecutive league wins came to an end following a 0-0 draw at Harrogate.

It was perhaps inevitable that the sixth-placed Stags would drop their first points since November 23 against Simon Weaver's men, who have developed a reputation as the visitors' bogey team having won all four previous meetings between the two clubs.

Both sides struggled to adapt to the strong wind during a scrappy first half.

Mansfield's best opportunity of the opening 45 minutes saw George Maris volley over following Elliott Hewitt's right-wing centre.

At the other end, meanwhile, veteran centre-back Rory McArdle cleared the away crossbar with a hooked six-yard effort.

After the break, on-loan teenage Middlesbrough striker Calum Kavanagh - son of former Republic of Ireland international Graham - wasted an excellent chance to open the scoring for the hosts when he shot straight at Stags goalkeeper Nathan Bishop after being sent clear on goal by Jack Diamond.

At the other end, Leon Legge made a heroic goal-line block to keep out Jordan Bowery's close-range effort, but Luke Armstrong almost snatched victory at the death for the Sulphurites when he hit the crossbar following up a saved Jack Muldoon strike.

Match report supplied by PA Media.