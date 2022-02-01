League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town0MansfieldMansfield Town0

Harrogate Town 0-0 Mansfield Town

Last updated on .

Mansfield's club record run of eight consecutive league wins came to an end following a 0-0 draw at Harrogate.

It was perhaps inevitable that the sixth-placed Stags would drop their first points since November 23 against Simon Weaver's men, who have developed a reputation as the visitors' bogey team having won all four previous meetings between the two clubs.

Both sides struggled to adapt to the strong wind during a scrappy first half.

Mansfield's best opportunity of the opening 45 minutes saw George Maris volley over following Elliott Hewitt's right-wing centre.

At the other end, meanwhile, veteran centre-back Rory McArdle cleared the away crossbar with a hooked six-yard effort.

After the break, on-loan teenage Middlesbrough striker Calum Kavanagh - son of former Republic of Ireland international Graham - wasted an excellent chance to open the scoring for the hosts when he shot straight at Stags goalkeeper Nathan Bishop after being sent clear on goal by Jack Diamond.

At the other end, Leon Legge made a heroic goal-line block to keep out Jordan Bowery's close-range effort, but Luke Armstrong almost snatched victory at the death for the Sulphurites when he hit the crossbar following up a saved Jack Muldoon strike.

Line-ups

Harrogate

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Oxley
  • 7Thomson
  • 23McArdleBooked at 41minsSubstituted forLeggeat 62'minutes
  • 33RichardsSubstituted forBurrellat 15'minutes
  • 3Page
  • 22DiarraBooked at 88mins
  • 4Falkingham
  • 16Pattison
  • 21Diamond
  • 8KavanaghSubstituted forMuldoonat 73'minutes
  • 29Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 6Burrell
  • 9Beck
  • 13Cracknell
  • 18Muldoon
  • 19Austerfield
  • 20Legge

Mansfield

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Bishop
  • 4Hewitt
  • 35O'TooleBooked at 37mins
  • 12Hawkins
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 25Stirk
  • 8O ClarkeBooked at 46minsSubstituted forWallaceat 55'minutes
  • 16QuinnSubstituted forPerchat 90+1'minutes
  • 10MarisSubstituted forAkinsat 67'minutes
  • 9Bowery
  • 18Oates

Substitutes

  • 11Johnson
  • 14Perch
  • 15Burke
  • 23Wallace
  • 24Stech
  • 26Law
  • 34Akins
Referee:
Christopher Pollard
Attendance:
1,800

Match Stats

Home TeamHarrogateAway TeamMansfield
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Harrogate Town 0, Mansfield Town 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Harrogate Town 0, Mansfield Town 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alex Pattison (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Muldoon with a headed pass.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Mansfield Town. James Perch replaces Stephen Quinn.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Oliver Hawkins.

  6. Post update

    Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town) hits the bar with a left footed shot from very close range.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Page with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Stephen Quinn (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kieran Wallace with a headed pass.

  9. Booking

    Brahima Diarra (Harrogate Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Brahima Diarra (Harrogate Town).

  11. Post update

    Stephen McLaughlin (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town).

  13. Post update

    Oliver Hawkins (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jack Muldoon (Harrogate Town).

  15. Post update

    Stephen McLaughlin (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Alex Pattison.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Elliott Hewitt (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Stirk.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jack Diamond (Harrogate Town).

  19. Post update

    Stephen Quinn (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lucas Akins (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green27178256223459
2Tranmere28156729191051
3Newport28138746351147
4Sutton United27145843331047
5Northampton2713683325845
6Mansfield2713683731645
7Swindon27111064233943
8Exeter261011537261141
9Port Vale26117838281040
10Salford29117113329440
11Bradford2881373533237
12Bristol Rovers2510693436-236
13Crawley27106113237-536
14Harrogate2697103838034
15Leyton Orient26712738251333
16Hartlepool2787122537-1231
17Stevenage29710122843-1531
18Rochdale2661283133-230
19Walsall2778123037-729
20Barrow2878132835-729
21Colchester2769122437-1327
22Carlisle2869132037-1727
23Oldham2647152242-2019
24Scunthorpe28310152149-2819
View full League Two table

