League Two
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient19:45NewportNewport County
Venue: Breyer Group Stadium

Leyton Orient v Newport County

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Tuesday 25th January 2022

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green25167251213055
2Tranmere26146628151348
3Sutton United2613584133844
4Northampton2512673224842
5Newport2611874334941
6Swindon2511864031941
7Mansfield2512583531441
8Exeter251010537261140
9Port Vale2410683627936
10Salford2697102927234
11Harrogate249693835333
12Bradford2571263129233
13Leyton Orient23711537211632
14Crawley2595112935-632
15Bristol Rovers238693034-430
16Hartlepool2686122537-1230
17Walsall2578102934-529
18Rochdale2461083032-228
19Stevenage27610112542-1728
20Carlisle2669111933-1427
21Barrow2568112631-526
22Colchester2567122235-1325
23Scunthorpe26310131945-2619
24Oldham2546152242-2018
