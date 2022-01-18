League Two
Sutton UnitedSutton United19:45ColchesterColchester United
Venue: VBS Community Stadium, England

Sutton United v Colchester United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Sutton United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Bouzanis
  • 22Kizzi
  • 6John
  • 5Goodliffe
  • 24Milsom
  • 20Boldewijn
  • 29Smith
  • 15Eastmond
  • 11Randall-Hurren
  • 9Bugiel
  • 16Olaofe

Substitutes

  • 2Barden
  • 3Wyatt
  • 8Davis
  • 12Nelson
  • 19Korboa
  • 25Wilson
  • 26Bennett

Colchester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Turner
  • 2Welch-Hayes
  • 4Chambers
  • 5Smith
  • 15Dallison-Lisbon
  • 28Huws
  • 8Skuse
  • 7Hannant
  • 6Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 12Edwards
  • 11Sears

Substitutes

  • 1Gerken
  • 9Nouble
  • 10Judge
  • 14Chilvers
  • 16Andrews
  • 18Eastman
  • 27Coxe
Referee:
Robert Lewis

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green24157248212752
2Tranmere25136627151245
3Northampton2412573224841
4Swindon2411763930940
5Sutton United2412483831740
6Newport2510874234838
7Mansfield2411583230238
8Exeter2491053526937
9Port Vale22105736261035
10Bradford2471163129232
11Crawley239592832-432
12Leyton Orient22710537211631
13Salford248792824431
14Harrogate238693535030
15Walsall247892932-329
16Bristol Rovers228592933-429
17Hartlepool2484122436-1228
18Rochdale236983032-227
19Barrow2468102528-326
20Carlisle2468101930-1126
21Stevenage2559112240-1824
22Colchester2357111732-1522
23Scunthorpe25310121944-2519
24Oldham2446142239-1718
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC