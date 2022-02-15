Hartlepool United v Tranmere Rovers

First Half ends, Hartlepool United 1, Tranmere Rovers 0.
Hartlepool
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Killip
- 2Sterry
- 16Byrne
- 5Odusina
- 3Ferguson
- 28Morris
- 8Featherstone
- 22Crawford
- 10Molyneux
- 7Bogle
- 12Grey
- 4Liddle
- 6Shelton
- 11Carver
- 20Ogle
- 21Fletcher
- 30White
- 31Bilokapic
Tranmere
Formation 4-4-2
- 25Doohan
- 2Dacres-Cogley
- 5Davies
- 26Clarke
- 3MacDonald
- 7Morris
- 17Foley
- 19Warrington
- 15Hawkes
- 12Jolley
- 10Hemmings
- 4Knight-Percival
- 6Merrie
- 9Dieseruvwe
- 13Murphy
- 14McManaman
- 21McPake
- 27Burton
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away8
Own Goal by Peter Clarke, Tranmere Rovers. Hartlepool United 1, Tranmere Rovers 0.
Jamie Sterry (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sam Foley (Tranmere Rovers).
Attempt saved. Luke Molyneux (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicky Featherstone.
Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kane Hemmings (Tranmere Rovers).
Foul by Tom Crawford (Hartlepool United).
Peter Clarke (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Charlie Jolley (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Offside, Hartlepool United. Tom Crawford tries a through ball, but Luke Molyneux is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Bryn Morris (Hartlepool United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Ferguson with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Tom Davies.
Omar Bogle (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter Clarke (Tranmere Rovers).
Attempt saved. Luke Molyneux (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie Sterry.
Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers).
Offside, Tranmere Rovers. Lewis Warrington tries a through ball, but Kane Hemmings is caught offside.
Timi Odusina (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
