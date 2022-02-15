League Two
HartlepoolHartlepool United1TranmereTranmere Rovers0

Hartlepool United v Tranmere Rovers

Line-ups

Hartlepool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Killip
  • 2Sterry
  • 16Byrne
  • 5Odusina
  • 3Ferguson
  • 28Morris
  • 8Featherstone
  • 22Crawford
  • 10Molyneux
  • 7Bogle
  • 12Grey

Substitutes

  • 4Liddle
  • 6Shelton
  • 11Carver
  • 20Ogle
  • 21Fletcher
  • 30White
  • 31Bilokapic

Tranmere

Formation 4-4-2

  • 25Doohan
  • 2Dacres-Cogley
  • 5Davies
  • 26Clarke
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Morris
  • 17Foley
  • 19Warrington
  • 15Hawkes
  • 12Jolley
  • 10Hemmings

Substitutes

  • 4Knight-Percival
  • 6Merrie
  • 9Dieseruvwe
  • 13Murphy
  • 14McManaman
  • 21McPake
  • 27Burton
Referee:
Rebecca Welch

Match Stats

Home TeamHartlepoolAway TeamTranmere
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home5
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away8

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Hartlepool United 1, Tranmere Rovers 0.

  2. Goal!

    Own Goal by Peter Clarke, Tranmere Rovers. Hartlepool United 1, Tranmere Rovers 0.

  3. Post update

    Jamie Sterry (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Sam Foley (Tranmere Rovers).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luke Molyneux (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicky Featherstone.

  6. Post update

    Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kane Hemmings (Tranmere Rovers).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Tom Crawford (Hartlepool United).

  9. Post update

    Peter Clarke (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Charlie Jolley (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Hartlepool United. Tom Crawford tries a through ball, but Luke Molyneux is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bryn Morris (Hartlepool United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Ferguson with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Tom Davies.

  14. Post update

    Omar Bogle (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Peter Clarke (Tranmere Rovers).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luke Molyneux (Hartlepool United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie Sterry.

  17. Post update

    Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers).

  19. Post update

    Offside, Tranmere Rovers. Lewis Warrington tries a through ball, but Kane Hemmings is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Timi Odusina (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green30199261243766
2Tranmere32167933221155
3Northampton30157835251052
4Exeter301311642291350
5Sutton United3114894536950
6Mansfield2914783932749
7Newport3113994941848
8Swindon30121084638846
9Port Vale28128841291244
10Salford31128113529644
11Harrogate30118114645141
12Bristol Rovers29118103739-241
13Bradford3191393636040
14Crawley30117123741-440
15Hartlepool30117123038-840
16Leyton Orient29712103829933
17Stevenage32712133046-1633
18Walsall3088143139-832
19Rochdale2861393538-331
20Barrow31710143039-931
21Colchester30710132841-1331
22Carlisle30610142342-1928
23Oldham2968152846-1826
24Scunthorpe31410172253-3122
