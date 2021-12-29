League Two
BarrowBarrow19:45OldhamOldham Athletic
Venue: The Dunes Hotel Stadium

Barrow v Oldham Athletic

Match report will appear here.

Wednesday 29th December 2021

  • BarrowBarrow19:45OldhamOldham Athletic
  • SwindonSwindon Town19:45StevenageStevenage
  • CrawleyCrawley TownPBristol RoversBristol RoversP
    Match postponed - Other
  • HarrogateHarrogate TownPMansfieldMansfield TownP
    Match postponed - Other
  • HartlepoolHartlepool UnitedPTranmereTranmere RoversP
    Match postponed - Other
  • Leyton OrientLeyton OrientPNewportNewport CountyP
    Match postponed - Other
  • RochdaleRochdalePPort ValePort ValeP
    Match postponed - Other
  • SalfordSalford CityPCarlisleCarlisle UnitedP
    Match postponed - Other
  • ScunthorpeScunthorpe UnitedPNorthamptonNorthampton TownP
    Match postponed - Other
  • Sutton UnitedSutton UnitedPColchesterColchester UnitedP
    Match postponed - Other
  • WalsallWalsallPBradfordBradford CityP
    Match postponed - Other

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green20135243202344
2Northampton21124529171240
3Tranmere2211562014638
4Sutton United2211383327636
5Port Vale21105635231235
6Newport229763529634
7Exeter218943224833
8Swindon209652924533
9Mansfield229582728-132
10Leyton Orient22710537211631
11Harrogate228683531430
12Walsall217772524128
13Salford217682421327
14Rochdale226973030027
15Hartlepool2283112434-1027
16Bradford2151152725226
17Bristol Rovers217592733-626
18Crawley207492330-725
19Barrow215792226-422
20Colchester205781625-922
21Carlisle2147101529-1419
22Scunthorpe2231091937-1819
23Stevenage2147101634-1819
24Oldham2244142239-1716
