Walsall v Bradford City

WalsallWalsall19:45BradfordBradford City
Match report will appear here
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Match report will appear here
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forest Green
|25
|16
|7
|2
|51
|21
|30
|55
|2
|Tranmere
|26
|14
|6
|6
|28
|15
|13
|48
|3
|Sutton United
|26
|13
|5
|8
|41
|33
|8
|44
|4
|Northampton
|25
|12
|6
|7
|32
|24
|8
|42
|5
|Newport
|26
|11
|8
|7
|43
|34
|9
|41
|6
|Swindon
|25
|11
|8
|6
|40
|31
|9
|41
|7
|Mansfield
|25
|12
|5
|8
|35
|31
|4
|41
|8
|Exeter
|25
|10
|10
|5
|37
|26
|11
|40
|9
|Port Vale
|24
|10
|6
|8
|36
|27
|9
|36
|10
|Salford
|26
|9
|7
|10
|29
|27
|2
|34
|11
|Harrogate
|24
|9
|6
|9
|38
|35
|3
|33
|12
|Bradford
|25
|7
|12
|6
|31
|29
|2
|33
|13
|Leyton Orient
|23
|7
|11
|5
|37
|21
|16
|32
|14
|Crawley
|25
|9
|5
|11
|29
|35
|-6
|32
|15
|Bristol Rovers
|23
|8
|6
|9
|30
|34
|-4
|30
|16
|Hartlepool
|26
|8
|6
|12
|25
|37
|-12
|30
|17
|Walsall
|25
|7
|8
|10
|29
|34
|-5
|29
|18
|Rochdale
|24
|6
|10
|8
|30
|32
|-2
|28
|19
|Stevenage
|27
|6
|10
|11
|25
|42
|-17
|28
|20
|Carlisle
|26
|6
|9
|11
|19
|33
|-14
|27
|21
|Barrow
|25
|6
|8
|11
|26
|31
|-5
|26
|22
|Colchester
|25
|6
|7
|12
|22
|35
|-13
|25
|23
|Scunthorpe
|26
|3
|10
|13
|19
|45
|-26
|19
|24
|Oldham
|25
|4
|6
|15
|22
|42
|-20
|18
Inventive methods you can use to become a 'Zen Driver' and be happy behind the wheel
Louis Theroux chats with comedian Frankie Boyle on BBC Sounds
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.