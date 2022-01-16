Celtic v Hibs team news & selectors

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kyogo Furuhashi scored twice as Celtic came from behind to beat Hibs in last month's League Cup final

Up to six debutants could feature on Monday when the Scottish Premiership resumes with Celtic v Hibernian.

Celtic's three signings from Japan's top flight - striker Daizen Maeda and midfielders Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate - are all in contention to play.

Striker Chris Mueller, defender Rocky Bushiri and midfielder Dylan Tait are available for a Hibs bow, but Harry Clarke reportedly faces six weeks out. external-link

Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi is an injury doubt, while Jota may return.

The on-loan Benfica winger will be assessed ahead of kick-off after resuming full training following a hamstring injury.

Greek striker Giorgos Giakoumakis may also make a comeback from injury, while centre-half Christopher Jullien, midfielder David Turnbull and winger James Forrest are at various stages of their recovery.

New Hibs striker Elias Melkersen is still awaiting his work permit, while on-loan Celtic midfielder Ewan Henderson is ineligible to face his parent club..

Defenders Ryan Porteous and Paul McGinn are both suspended and midfielder Kyle Magennis is short of match fitness.

Celtic are second in the table, six points behind Rangers, while Hibs are fifth, two behind Motherwell and two clear of Aberdeen.

What did they say?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "We obviously played them in the cup final. They are a good side starting to find their strengths, a new manager who has come in with plenty of energy and has given them a bit of a lift after a disappointing period.

"It should be a good challenge, but I guess for us, the most important thing is to get going again. It should be a good quality game."

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney: "I'm just really looking forward to seeing how my team plays under the biggest pressure. You obviously have the stadium and the home support but also the pressure Celtic put on you really high up the pitch.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing where my players are in that process. If we can play under that pressure, and I really believe we can, then it's a really good sign moving forward."

Did you know?

Hibernian are winless in 14 league games at Celtic Park (D4 L10), with their last away league win over Celtic coming in January 2010 under John Hughes, with Anthony Stokes and Daniel Galbraith scoring the Leith side's goals.

