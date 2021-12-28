Brentford v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said "no tactics" could have prevented the nature of his team's 6-3 win against Leicester City on Boxing Day

TEAM NEWS

Brentford could be missing up to nine first team players for the visit of Manchester City, with the suspended Christian Norgaard adding to their lengthy injury list.

Bryan Mbeumo is a major doubt after he sustained a calf injury on Boxing Day but Mads Roerslev is back in contention after recovering from Covid.

Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Rodri will be assessed after they missed the win against Leicester City due to fitness concerns.

John Stones was sidelined on Boxing Day because of an unspecified injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brentford will have a go at Manchester City, we know that - but the way City are playing at the moment, you just expect them to roll teams over, whoever they face.

Yes, City had a bit of a defensive wobble for that short spell against Leicester but that was very unlike them - they had only conceded three goals in their previous eight league games - and they will create chances against the Bees, because they always do.

Prediction: 0-3

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter James Arthur

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first meeting between Brentford and Manchester City since City's 1-0 victory in the FA Cup third round at Griffin Park in 1997.

Brentford's 2-0 home win in the second tier in 1951 is the most recent league game between the clubs.

The Bees' last competitive win in this fixture was a 2-1 home triumph in the League Cup second round first leg in 1989.

Brentford

Brentford's tally of seven league defeats already matches their total number of losses in the Championship last season.

They lost at Brighton & Hove Albion on Boxing Day despite registering 16 shots - a club record in a Premier League game.

The Bees have won successive Premier League home games, after they were victorious in only one of their first six at the Brentford Community Stadium.

They can win three successive top-flight fixtures at home for the first time since 1939.

Brentford's 10 Premier League home goals have been scored by 10 different players.

Manchester City

Manchester City will be Premier League leaders at the turn of the year for the third time, after 2011-12 and 2017-18. They went on to win the title in both of those seasons.

City have won nine consecutive Premier League matches by an aggregate score of 30-6, since a 2-0 home defeat versus Crystal Palace on 30 October.

They have lost their final league match of a calendar year in only one of the last 20 seasons, a 1-0 defeat at Liverpool in 2016.

The Citizens have set English top-flight records for most victories (35) and most away wins (18) in a single calendar year.

City's tally of 112 Premier League goals in 2021 is the most by a top-flight team in a single calendar year since Arsenal netted 112 in 1963. Spurs (114) and Wolves (113) were the last top-flight clubs to score more, both in 1960.

City can equal the club top-flight record of scoring at least four goals in four successive games, set in 1905.

Riyad Mahrez has scored and assisted in City's last three Premier League matches. He can score in four successive Premier League appearances for the first time.

My Brentford XI Choose your Brentford starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Manchester City XI Choose your Manchester City starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team