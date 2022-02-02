Match ends, Raith Rovers 3, Queen of the South 3.
A day of controversy for Raith Rovers ended in disappointment after they were held to a Scottish Championship draw at home by bottom side Queen of the South.
The Fife side met ferocious criticism - plus the resignations of directors, volunteers and their women's captain - after signing David Goodwillie, who watched his new team from the stands on Tuesday night.
The striker was ruled to be a rapist and ordered to pay damages in a civil case in 2017.
He never faced a criminal trial over the rape accusation after prosecutors said there was not enough evidence.
Plenty of Raith fans stayed away in protest at the signing, while some of those who did attend booed manager John McGlynn when he walked out at kick-off.
And their side ended the night by missing the chance to move into third despite being two goals up, after conceding with five minutes to play.
Shea Gordon was the man that denied them the win, his long-range strike catching everyone, especially Jamie MacDonald in the Raith goal, by surprise.
It was not the first time Queens had battled back from behind either. Raith led early on through Dario Zanatta's effort and a wonderful strike from Aidan Connelly.
They had further chances, too, when Sam Stanton hit a post and Ross Matthews came close, but the visitors pulled one back on 17 minutes when Ben Liddell got to Alex Cooper's pass before the latter levelled just after the break.
Raith enjoyed plenty of possession in the second half and had a glorious chance to lead again when Darragh O'Connor fouled Ethan Ross, but Jamie Gullan's spot kick was saved by Joshua Rae.
The Fifers kept pushing and did finally manage to net again when substitute Matej Poplatnik cushioned a ball over the top beautifully on his head and finished well.
But just two minutes later, Gordon struck to claim a point and compound a miserable day for Raith.
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-4-2
- 1MacDonald
- 2Tumilty
- 4Musonda
- 6Benedictus
- 3Dick
- 7ConnollySubstituted forVarianat 75'minutes
- 8MatthewsSubstituted forWilliamsonat 75'minutes
- 16Stanton
- 11ZanattaSubstituted forPoplatnikat 78'minutes
- 22Ross
- 9Gullan
Substitutes
- 12Lang
- 14McKay
- 17Thomson
- 18Varian
- 20Williamson
- 25Arnott
- 26Mitchell
- 29Young
- 99Poplatnik
Queen of Sth
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Rae
- 33Gibson
- 2O'Connor
- 16East
- 3Cooper
- 22JohnstonBooked at 79mins
- 14LiddleSubstituted forNditiat 73'minutes
- 23Gordon
- 8ToddSubstituted forPatonat 73'minutes
- 10ConnellySubstituted forFitzpatrickat 81'minutes
- 19Cameron
Substitutes
- 7Paton
- 9Roy
- 11Fitzpatrick
- 13Debayo
- 15McGrory
- 20Nditi
- 24Folarin
- 30Cowie
- 49Soares Junior
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 3, Queen of the South 3.
Post update
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Darragh O'Connor.
Post update
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Joshua Rae.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matej Poplatnik (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Euan East.
Post update
Foul by Shea Gordon (Queen of the South).
Post update
Ben Williamson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 3, Queen of the South 3. Shea Gordon (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ruari Paton.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 3, Queen of the South 2. Matej Poplatnik (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Reghan Tumilty.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Aidan Fitzpatrick replaces Lee Connelly.
Post update
Hand ball by Ben Williamson (Raith Rovers).
Booking
Max Johnston (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Ethan Ross (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Max Johnston (Queen of the South).
Post update
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Darragh O'Connor.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Matej Poplatnik replaces Dario Zanatta.
Post update
Foul by Ethon Varian (Raith Rovers).
Post update
Euan East (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.