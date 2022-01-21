Dunfermline Athletic v Inverness CT

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arbroath
|22
|11
|8
|3
|35
|16
|19
|41
|2
|Inverness CT
|21
|10
|7
|4
|29
|17
|12
|37
|3
|Kilmarnock
|21
|11
|4
|6
|27
|15
|12
|37
|4
|Raith Rovers
|22
|9
|8
|5
|29
|22
|7
|35
|5
|Partick Thistle
|20
|9
|6
|5
|33
|19
|14
|33
|6
|Hamilton
|22
|6
|6
|10
|24
|37
|-13
|24
|7
|Ayr
|21
|5
|6
|10
|19
|34
|-15
|21
|8
|Morton
|21
|4
|8
|9
|24
|31
|-7
|20
|9
|Queen of Sth
|21
|4
|6
|11
|21
|33
|-12
|18
|10
|Dunfermline
|21
|3
|9
|9
|19
|36
|-17
|18
