DunfermlineDunfermline15:00Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle
Venue: East End Park

Dunfermline Athletic v Inverness CT

Scottish Championship

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22118335161941
2Inverness CT21107429171237
3Kilmarnock21114627151237
4Raith Rovers229852922735
5Partick Thistle2096533191433
6Hamilton2266102437-1324
7Ayr2156101934-1521
8Morton214892431-720
9Queen of Sth2146112133-1218
10Dunfermline213991936-1718
