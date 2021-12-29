Scottish Championship
KilmarnockKilmarnock1MortonGreenock Morton0

Kilmarnock v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hemming
  • 14Sanders
  • 24McGowan
  • 6Stokes
  • 2Hodson
  • 7McKenzie
  • 4McGinnBooked at 31mins
  • 15Murray
  • 3Haunstrup
  • 10Robinson
  • 16Hendry

Substitutes

  • 8Alston
  • 9Shaw
  • 11Armstrong
  • 12Walker
  • 23Burrell
  • 27Warnock
  • 33McArthur

Morton

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Hamilton
  • 16Hynes
  • 2Ledger
  • 47Lithgow
  • 4McLean
  • 15Russell
  • 7Oliver
  • 6Jacobs
  • 10Lyon
  • 11Ugwu
  • 14Reilly

Substitutes

  • 3Strapp
  • 8Blues
  • 9Muirhead
  • 17McGrattan
  • 19Easdale
  • 21Oksanen
  • 25King
Referee:
Chris Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home8
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Hendry (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Robinson (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  3. Booking

    Stephen McGinn (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Stephen McGinn (Kilmarnock).

  5. Post update

    Reece Lyon (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Kilmarnock 1, Morton 0. Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stephen McGinn.

  8. Post update

    Stephen McGinn (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Chigozie Ugwu (Morton).

  10. Post update

    Jack Sanders (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Chigozie Ugwu (Morton).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Brandon Haunstrup (Kilmarnock).

  13. Post update

    Reece Lyon (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Chris Stokes (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Chigozie Ugwu (Morton).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Hendry (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gavin Reilly (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Mark Russell (Morton).

  19. Post update

    Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Top Stories