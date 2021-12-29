Kilmarnock v Greenock Morton

Attempt missed. Callum Hendry (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Hemming
- 14Sanders
- 24McGowan
- 6Stokes
- 2Hodson
- 7McKenzie
- 4McGinnBooked at 31mins
- 15Murray
- 3Haunstrup
- 10Robinson
- 16Hendry
Substitutes
- 8Alston
- 9Shaw
- 11Armstrong
- 12Walker
- 23Burrell
- 27Warnock
- 33McArthur
Morton
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Hamilton
- 16Hynes
- 2Ledger
- 47Lithgow
- 4McLean
- 15Russell
- 7Oliver
- 6Jacobs
- 10Lyon
- 11Ugwu
- 14Reilly
Substitutes
- 3Strapp
- 8Blues
- 9Muirhead
- 17McGrattan
- 19Easdale
- 21Oksanen
- 25King
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Attempt saved. Scott Robinson (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Stephen McGinn (Kilmarnock) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Stephen McGinn (Kilmarnock).
Reece Lyon (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 1, Morton 0. Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stephen McGinn.
Stephen McGinn (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chigozie Ugwu (Morton).
Jack Sanders (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chigozie Ugwu (Morton).
Foul by Brandon Haunstrup (Kilmarnock).
Reece Lyon (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Chris Stokes (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Chigozie Ugwu (Morton).
Attempt missed. Callum Hendry (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Gavin Reilly (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Foul by Mark Russell (Morton).
Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.