Partick ThistlePartick Thistle1AyrAyr United0

Partick Thistle 1-0 Ayr United: Brian Graham goal earns win for hosts

By Kenny CrawfordBBC Sport Scotland

Brian Graham's 15th goal of the season ensured Partick Thistle took three precious Scottish Championship points against Ayr United.

The striker latched onto Robbie Crawford's through-ball and poked it into the net from just inside the box.

The win means Thistle are only one point behind fourth-placed Raith Rovers, with three games in hand over the Kirkcaldy side.

Ayr goalkeeper Aidan McAdams had earlier denied Graham and Cammy Smith.

Sam Ashford had Ayr's best chance but his effort was excellently saved by the increasingly reliable Jamie Sneddon.

The home fans were livid when penalty shouts for challenges on Cammy Smith and Scott Tiffoney yielded nothing.

Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall: "It was a battling win and a big three points. Hopefully Brian Graham will get above 20 goals. I was delighted with Alex Jakubiak as well, who was really bright, sharp and strong."

Ayr United manager Lee Bullen: "The margins were very fine. Partick took their opportunity and I've got a disappointed changing room in there because they know there was nothing in that game."

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Sneddon
  • 16McKenna
  • 18AkinolaBooked at 65mins
  • 4Mayo
  • 2FosterSubstituted forHendrieat 54'minutes
  • 22CrawfordSubstituted forTurnerat 81'minutes
  • 23Docherty
  • 8Bannigan
  • 7TiffoneyBooked at 90mins
  • 11SmithSubstituted forJakubiakat 73'minutes
  • 9GrahamBooked at 77minsSubstituted forMacIverat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Turner
  • 10Jakubiak
  • 15Bell
  • 17Murray
  • 19MacIver
  • 28McCready
  • 30Stanway
  • 33Hendrie

Ayr

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1McAdams
  • 2HoustonSubstituted forRoweat 72'minutes
  • 15Baird
  • 5McGintyBooked at 80mins
  • 3ReadingBooked at 50mins
  • 4MuirheadSubstituted forBrydenat 72'minutes
  • 22McKenzie
  • 6Murdoch
  • 18DempseySubstituted forMcInroyat 81'minutes
  • 14Maxwell
  • 19AshfordBooked at 16minsSubstituted forAdeloyeat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8McInroy
  • 9Adeloye
  • 10O'Connor
  • 12Rowe
  • 16Gondoh
  • 21Albinson
  • 23Fjørtoft
  • 25Ecrepont
  • 30Bryden
Referee:
Greg Aitken
Attendance:
2,207

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home5
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Partick Thistle 1, Ayr United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Partick Thistle 1, Ayr United 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Patrick Reading.

  4. Booking

    Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kerr McInroy (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fraser Bryden (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jamie Sneddon.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Ayr United. Tomi Adeloye replaces Sam Ashford.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Sean McGinty.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Jakubiak (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Scott Tiffoney (Partick Thistle).

  12. Post update

    Kerr McInroy (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Patrick Reading.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Ayr United. Kerr McInroy replaces Ben Dempsey.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Kyle Turner replaces Robbie Crawford.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Ross MacIver replaces Brian Graham.

  17. Booking

    Sean McGinty (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Alex Jakubiak (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Sean McGinty (Ayr United).

  20. Booking

    Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22118335161941
2Kilmarnock22124628151340
3Inverness CT23108530191138
4Raith Rovers2491053427737
5Partick Thistle21106534191536
6Hamilton2367102538-1325
7Dunfermline2341092237-1522
8Ayr2357112036-1622
9Morton224992633-721
10Queen of Sth2347122438-1419
View full Scottish Championship table

