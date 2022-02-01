Match ends, Partick Thistle 1, Ayr United 0.
Brian Graham's 15th goal of the season ensured Partick Thistle took three precious Scottish Championship points against Ayr United.
The striker latched onto Robbie Crawford's through-ball and poked it into the net from just inside the box.
The win means Thistle are only one point behind fourth-placed Raith Rovers, with three games in hand over the Kirkcaldy side.
Ayr goalkeeper Aidan McAdams had earlier denied Graham and Cammy Smith.
Sam Ashford had Ayr's best chance but his effort was excellently saved by the increasingly reliable Jamie Sneddon.
The home fans were livid when penalty shouts for challenges on Cammy Smith and Scott Tiffoney yielded nothing.
Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall: "It was a battling win and a big three points. Hopefully Brian Graham will get above 20 goals. I was delighted with Alex Jakubiak as well, who was really bright, sharp and strong."
Ayr United manager Lee Bullen: "The margins were very fine. Partick took their opportunity and I've got a disappointed changing room in there because they know there was nothing in that game."
