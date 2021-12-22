Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Gomez has made only nine appearances for Liverpool this season due to injuries

Real Madrid are monitoring Liverpool and England defender Joe Gomez.

The 24-year-old missed most of last season with a knee injury and has been hindered this term by calf and groin issues.

Real feel there is a chance Gomez could leave Anfield at the end of the season as the arrival of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig has increased competition in the centre of the Reds' defence.

Gomez still has three-and-a-half years left on his contract.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp chose Konate and Joel Matip as his centre-back pairing in the absence of Virgil van Dijk during the 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Sunday, with Gomez only being introduced as a last-minute substitute.

Real are known to be looking at central defenders - even though it is widely anticipated their main target is PSG striker Kylian Mbappe - but understand there is no hope of signing Gomez in the January transfer window.