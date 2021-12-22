David Jeffrey says the welfare of wider society is a priority at the current time

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey says all Irish League players having their vaccinations would be "a big help in being able to put protocols in place to allow games to continue".

A number of Premiership matches have been postponed because of Covid-related issues this season and the threat posed by the omnicron variant has increased uncertainty around games being played.

"In terms of myself I am double jabbed and have my booster," said Jeffrey.

"That's not just for myself," he added.

"It's for my mum and dad, for older relatives that I have and for people we are mixing with all the time.

"I'm trying to do my small bit in being self-accountable and doing the right thing."

Outbreaks of Covid-19 have caused significant disruption to football's fixture schedules in England in recent weeks, while other sports such as rugby union have also been adversely affected by an upsurge in coronavirus cases.

Those involved in Northern Ireland football are waiting to see if the NI Executive place any restrictions on attendances at games in light of those being imposed in the Republic of Ireland, Wales or Scotland and whether any suspension of games may be necessary in light of the likelihood of a predicted increase in cases.

"If we are able to keep playing then that normality would be fantastic but if we are told we have to stop at any time we have got to do what is right for players and supporters, for officials, for everyone involved in the game, but primarily for the whole community," continued Jeffrey.

'As a club we don't enforce it' - Healy

Linfield manager David Healy also encourages players to be fully vaccinated but emphasises that he believes it is ultimately a matter of individual choice.

"I'm fully vaccinated but people have different ideas about it - you don't force people," argued Healy.

"You hope that everyone wants to get the vaccine as the medical people are saying that the vaccine is going to help us so I trust them and their guidance. The more people get it the better.

"As a club and as a manager we don't enforce it. People might have their own reasons why they want it or don't want it."

'All Warrenpoint players fully vaccinated'

Warrenpoint Town manager Barry Gray explains that "all his players have been double-vaccinated" but agrees that players should not be compelled to receive jabs.

"I don't think you can make players or any person make that decision. They aren't making it [vaccinations] mandatory outside of football so we can't make it so within football," said Gray.

"It's all in the back of the players' minds and society in general so it [Covid] is a worry, of course it's alarming.

"We'll just try to follow the procedures and be as cautious and professional in our approach as we can when we are together as a group.

"Disruption of some description is probably inevitable if you look at other leagues.

Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree is also leaving the choice up to his players.

"I'm not a politician, I'm a football coach, so the players are free to choose. Until we are told we don't have that freedom it will be the players' own choice," said the Swifts manager.