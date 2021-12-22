Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Centre forward Pressley has been a regular for AFC Wimbledon this season

AFC Wimbledon are set to be without striker Aaron Pressley for "a number of weeks" because of a hamstring injury.

Pressley, 20, joined Wimbledon in July on a season-long loan from Premier League side Brentford.

The Scotsman has scored four goals in 24 appearances for the League One club in all competitions.

"He's been a big part of what we are trying to achieve and he will continue to be once he's back fit," AFC Wimbledon manager Mark Robinson said.

"We will be looking after his rehabilitation and getting him back to fitness as soon as possible.

"With January around the corner we are looking at other options available to us."