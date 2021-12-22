Swansea at a disadvantage, says Martin

Russell Martin remains adamant he will not tell any Swansea City player to have a Covid-19 vaccination and says it would be wrong to remove "freedom of choice".

Two Swansea players are isolating after positive tests, though Martin says both have had at least one jab.

The Swansea head coach believes it would be wrong to force footballers to be vaccinated.

"I am not anti-vaccine by the way, not at all," said the Swansea head coach.

"I am pro-choice, as I have said to you before.

"We have a huge number of players that have had both jabs. A couple have already had their boosters. Most of the staff are vaccinated and have had boosters. Some haven't, same with some of the players.

"It's all about freedom of choice, which is slowly being vilified or taken away.

"We had two players isolating recently who didn't have it, their kids had it. We just have to accept that's the situation. I certainly don't change my opinion on someone whether they've had a vaccine or not."

UK sports minister Nigel Huddleston has said footballers should get a vaccine external-link as it is "the socially responsible thing to do" because it protects "themselves, co-workers and loved ones".

The Premier League have "strongly encouraged" players to get a jab, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it should be mandatory from "a moral point of view".

Under current rules, clubs can lose out if players are unvaccinated as they will have to isolate - and potentially miss games as a result - if they are close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases.

But Martin says vaccination status will not affect his views on a player.

"If we have to miss them because of a choice they have made with their own body, that's the risk they face of not being in the team, being out of the team and losing their place," he said.

"Obviously it's disappointing if we have to lose someone but it all goes back to no-one [else] is in control of what they want to put in their body. That's my view on it whether you agree or disagree.

"I don't think it's ever happened before in my lifetime, where we are told what we have to do, so they all have a choice."

Martin says the two players who have returned positive tests - neither of whom is symptomatic - will miss Swansea's trip to Millwall on 26 December but have been isolating away from the squad, so he has no concerns over further cases or close contacts.

Positive cases in the Millwall squad saw their game against Preston called off last week, but Martin is hoping the Lions will be able to field a team on Boxing Day as Swansea look for a chance to put a run of three straight defeats behind them.

Swansea's last win came at Barnsley on 24 November

Their game at Queens Park Rangers last Saturday was postponed because of Covid cases at the London club.

Swansea face the prospect of playing in front of a partisan crowd at the Den before returning for three successive home fixtures which will be played behind closed doors because of new Covid regulations in Wales.

Martin says he is "frustrated" for Swansea fans who will miss out on seeing their team in action and is confused by "so much contradiction in the rules".

"We have to look at the science and what people are predicting, but there's so much information out there and you don't know what's misinformation and what's not," he said.

"It's been such a huge factor in everyone's lives for two years and it's deciding on so much now. I'm sad for the people it affects.

"I'm disappointed we're not going to have supporters in and the fact we can take supporters to London on Saturday, where I'm pretty sure there's a lot more cases than there are where we're based, doesn't make a huge amount of sense.

"Vaccine passports were supposed to make a big difference and now it's changed again. We have to see what the next change is. Hopefully it'll be a positive one when it comes."

Other than the players who are isolating - who Martin declined to name - Swansea have a full squad for Millwall, with Ethan Laird fit despite coming off against Nottingham Forest on 11 December with a thigh problem.