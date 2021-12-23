Last updated on .From the section Football

Gareth Southgate, Sergio Aguero and Sam Kerr all played their part in a dramatic 2021

England got to their first major men's tournament final since 1966, Emma Hayes' Chelsea won a domestic treble and Declan Rice sang a Vanilla Ice song to thousands of people on Twitter.

Those are just a few of the highlights from a dramatic year.

January

1. Crawl-ing into 2021…

The FA Cup delivered an January giant-killing when League Two underdogs Crawley Town beat Leeds in the third round.

2. '21 by Adele x Chorley FC

Elsewhere, semi-professional Chorley also enjoyed a remarkable run in the FA Cup, reaching the fourth round.

Adele provided the unlikely soundtrack to this story of a whirlwind romance.

February

3. Grand Theft in the transfer market

The winter transfer deadline gave club social admins a chance to get creative with announcement videos and the one we enjoyed perhaps most was this re-imagining of loanee striker Nicky Maynard as a character in Grand Theft Auto.

4. Keane admirer

Roy Keane joined Instagram in February, just in time to bring us this message of peace, love and understanding for Valentine's Day.

March

5. Hands in the air if you just don't Kerr

Emma Hayes' Chelsea side had a very good 2021, winning a domestic treble. That all started with the League Cup final in March, where they thumped Bristol City 6-0. Sam Kerr scored a hat-trick that day.

6. Rabona-fide classic

March also gave us the 2020-21 Premier League goal of the season - an absolutely filthy rabona from Erik Lamela against Arsenal.

7. Home and away

As some parts of the UK reintroduce football being held in stadiums without fans, it's worth a reminder of this top tip for creating a matchday atmosphere within your own home.

April

8. The not-so-super-after-all League

Not much happened in April - oh, well, apart from the fact that a group of breakaway football clubs tried to establish a new, exclusive competition that threatened to undermine the fundamental principles of fair play upon which the whole game was founded.

After massive international protest, the European Super League was scrapped.

May

9. Farewell to a legend

In May, Manchester City lifted another Premier League trophy and we said goodbye to one of the Premier League's best goalscorers.

Not even a failed Panenka penalty attempt against Chelsea could ruin the man's reputation.

June

10. The Scottish invasion

In June, Scotland played a historic fixture against England at Wembley and Leicester Square was turned blue.

The game wasn't bad either, with Scotland holding England to a draw. Or the other way around - depending on your point of view.

11. A friendly kickabout

Another old English foe was overcome in the last 16. It was the first time that England had beaten Germany in a knockout tie for 55 years.

12. Having a Wale of a time

Wales made it to the last 16, only to be eliminated by Denmark. They entertained us along the way, not least with their running joke of messing up the team line-up photo.

July

13. Did football come home really though?

A glorious tournament for England culminated in a Wembley final.

The lads came so close, but were ultimately beaten on penalties by Italy, who were also well worth the win.

Nevertheless, England's run will go down as an outstanding achievement.

August

14. New school term vibes

A new season brought fresh blood to the Premier League - and the Bees of Brentford have had everyone buzzing ever since.

15. Still looks weird

Meanwhile, in Ligue 1, here's something we thought we would never see.

16. Landmark for women's football

There was a major development for football in the Republic of Ireland - with the announcement that their men's and women's international players would receive the same match fees.

September

17. The football world Greaves

Sadly, we lost a true giant of the game in September, when ex-England and Tottenham striker Jimmy Greaves died, aged 81.

October

18. I'm a Saudi dignitary, get me out of here

Newcastle United's controversial Saudi Arabian-backed takeover led to this bizarre scene of the new owners sitting near Ant and Dec, watching a newly rich, still abject Newcastle United.

19. Theatre of nightmares

Halloween came a few days early for Manchester United fans when they were walloped 5-0 at home by fierce rivals Liverpool. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer survived another month in the job, but, following a further defeat at home to Manchester City and a 4-1 loss at Watford, the time came for the club legend to hand over the wheel to someone else.

November

20. Rice, Rice, baby

One of our favourite moments of the year (maybe of all time?) was when Declan Rice did a Vanilla Ice rap karaoke to thousands of people on Twitter.

December

21. Her-storic day

One hundred years to the day since women's football was banned by the Football Association, more than 40,000 fans turned up at Wembley to watch the postponed Women's FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea.

It completed a domestic treble for the Blues.

What a year. Looking forward to 2022 - please no more football in empty stadiums!