Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Alsu Abdullina made her Russia debut in 2017 and has gone on to win 30 caps

Chelsea Women have signed Russia defender Alsu Abdullina on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The 20-year-old will join in January from Lokomotiv Moscow, for whom the left-back has made 46 appearances and scored six goals.

Abdullina has won 30 Russia caps since her debut in 2017, scoring three times.

"Alsu is a versatile player who can play any position on the left, adding more depth to the squad," said Blues boss Emma Hayes.

The Women's Super League restarts after its winter break on 7 January with Chelsea hosting Tottenham.

"I am so happy to join Chelsea. This is a big change in my life, a new challenge. I am very proud to be part of this team, which has so many great players," said Abdullina.