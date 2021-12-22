McDermott says returning to playing games without spectators could be 'financially disastrous' for some clubs

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott says he would be in favour of a "short circuit breaker" in the Irish Premiership in January "if need be" given the threat posed by the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

The Stormont Executive on Wednesday opted not to impose new restrictions on Northern Irish sport.

McDermott said that, if local football can make it through the festive period, there is merit in pausing the season.

"I'd be in favour of that more so than playing with limited fans," he said.

Full crowds can continue to attend Northern Ireland sports events although the Executive will review the situation on 30 December.

Stormont's decision came after the Welsh government limited festive sporting fixtures to 50 spectators from Boxing Day with outdoor events in Scotland allowed a maximum 500 people for a three-week period from 26 December amid surging numbers of Omicron cases.

In the Republic of Ireland, outdoor sporting attendances are limited to 50% of venue capacity or a maximum of 5,000 spectators - whichever is the lower number.

McDermott was speaking after Glentoran beat Coleraine in a game that attracted a big crowd to the Showgrounds, with the Oval boss saying that a return to playing games behind closed doors could be "financially disastrous" for some Irish Premiership teams.

"Limited fans does nothing to financially support, from the top club to the bottom clubs," added McDermott, whose side travel to Windsor Park to face league leaders Linfield on Monday before hosting Larne at the Oval on 1 January.

"We have to think about the league as a whole and there will be certain clubs - from the bottom, middle to the top - for whom it could be financially disastrous, to have the same outgoings every week, paying players and staff, opening your venue for a game and having no income or a reduced income."

The Irish Premiership, like other sporting competitions across Northern Ireland, has already been hugely impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

With the 2019/20 season having been suspended and subsequently curtailed, the start of the 2020-21 campaign was delayed by two months.

Several games had to be rescheduled because of the league's coronavirus policy, while two full sets of matches - on 26 and 29 December - were called off as a result of lockdown measures in place at the time.

More recently, outbreaks of Covid-19 have caused significant disruption to football's fixture schedules in England, while on Wednesday, Crusaders v Glenavon became the latest Irish League game to be postponed for Covid-related reasons.

"If it means shutting down for a couple of weeks like we did last year to get through a wave, if there is a wave of Covid infections, then how could we not be in favour of that?," said McDermott.

"Nobody wants any teams to go under financially. We want to keep the game going. Maybe we call it a winter break, like Scotland has done for years, and we just reframe what we call it. It's not a Covid lockdown, it's a winter break. And let's do it."

Coleraine 'very clear' on vaccination stance - McKendry

Coleraine's game with Glentoran on Wednesday evening was played in front of a big crowd at the Showgrounds

McDermott also said he does not think players can be forced to receive their vaccinations as "there are certain people who have personal reasons why they don't want to get it".

Also speaking after Wednesday night's match at the Showgrounds, Coleraine chairman and Northern Ireland Football League board member Colin McKendry said "we should put that message forward that everyone should go for the vaccination" while reiterating that it is a personal choice.

"We [Coleraine] recommend that all players should be vaccinated," said McKendry, who also said that going back to matches without spectators is "the last thing we want to do".

"I'm of the understanding that if not all of them [Coleraine players], the majority of them are vaccinated, and I believe that's the way we should go forward, I think we should put that message forward that everybody should go for the vaccination. We're very clear about that.

"If we're going to get our way out of this situation, we need to make ourselves as best vaccinated as we possibly can."

When asked if vaccination status would be a consideration for Coleraine before signing a player or offering a new contract to a current member of the squad, McKendry said: "That's a difficult one. It's obviously a personal choice and you can't make anybody do anything they don't want to do.

"We can certainly give our opinion to it and our opinion would be 'look here, this is what science dictates that you should do and please get vaccinated', that's the best we can do."