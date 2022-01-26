Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion20:00PrestonPreston North End
Venue: The Hawthorns, England

West Bromwich Albion v Preston North End

Championship

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 25Button
  • 21Kipré
  • 5Bartley
  • 3Townsend
  • 2Furlong
  • 8Livermore
  • 27Mowatt
  • 20Reach
  • 10Phillips
  • 18Grant
  • 11Diangana

Substitutes

  • 7Robinson
  • 14Molumby
  • 16Clarke
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 36Palmer
  • 40Faal
  • 41Fellows

Preston

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Iversen
  • 2van den Berg
  • 5Bauer
  • 16Hughes
  • 44Potts
  • 4Whiteman
  • 8Browne
  • 3Cunningham
  • 18Ledson
  • 19Riis Jakobsen
  • 9Evans

Substitutes

  • 6Lindsay
  • 13McCann
  • 15Rafferty
  • 21Archer
  • 24Maguire
  • 25Ripley
  • 31Sinclair
Referee:
Keith Stroud

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham27176473254857
2Blackburn28157645301552
3Bournemouth27147643241949
4QPR2714674031948
5West Brom27129634201445
6Huddersfield2812883733444
7Nottm Forest2812793829943
8Middlesbrough2712693126542
9Coventry2611783530540
10Luton2610883832638
11Stoke27115113229338
12Sheff Utd2510693332136
13Blackpool27106112832-436
14Millwall268992729-233
15Preston268992933-433
16Bristol City2896133649-1333
17Swansea258892832-432
18Birmingham2888123042-1232
19Hull2785142331-829
20Cardiff2665152847-1923
21Reading2784153351-1822
22Peterborough2655162353-3020
23Derby2781182626014
24Barnsley2628161741-2414
View full Championship table

