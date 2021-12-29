Manchester United v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United's interim manager Ralph Rangnick will be without Bruno Fernandes (right) because of suspension

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United are without Bruno Fernandes, who is suspended as a result of his fifth booking of the season against Newcastle.

Victor Lindelof again misses out after a positive Covid test, while Paul Pogba remains sidelined and Scott McTominay could be a fitness doubt.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says forward Maxwel Cornet has an "outside chance" of featuring following a thigh problem.

Ashley Barnes, Connor Roberts and Dale Stephens are likely to remain absent.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley's biggest problem is that they have stopped scoring - only one goal in their past three games and have managed only 14 in total so far this season.

Manchester United's issue under previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was that they conceded too easily but it appears Ralf Rangnick has put that right, and I don't see the Clarets giving them many scares.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United's only defeat in the past 13 league meetings was by 2-0 at Old Trafford in January 2020.

The Red Devils are aiming to win three consecutive league fixtures against Burnley for the first time since a run of four from 1956 to 1957.

Manchester United

Manchester United are unbeaten in four matches in all competitions under Ralf Rangnick but they have scored only one goal in that time.

The seventh-placed Red Devils have not been outside the top six at the turn of the year since the 1989-90 season.

They are unbeaten in their final league match of a year since a 3-2 defeat against Blackburn at Old Trafford in 2011.

Manchester United have kept just one clean sheet in their past 13 Premier League home games, conceding 22 goals.

They have lost six home league fixtures in 2021, their highest tally in a calendar year since 1989. They last lost seven times at Old Trafford in 1986.

Rangnick's side are the only club not to have scored in the opening 15 minutes of a top-flight match this season.

Burnley

Burnley's only victory in 15 league matches this season came against Brentford on 30 October. They have drawn seven of their past 10 league fixtures.

The Clarets are without a Premier League away win in nine attempts.

Sean Dyche's side have gone three league games without a goal, managing just three shots on target over that period.

They are on a Premier League record run of 108 consecutive matches without a red card since Robbie Brady was sent off in January 2019.

They have lost their final league game in just one of the last eight years (W4, D3), with that defeat coming against Manchester United in 2019.

