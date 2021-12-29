Premier League
Man UtdManchester United20:15BurnleyBurnley
Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United v Burnley

Manchester United's interim boss Ralph Rangnick
Manchester United's interim manager Ralph Rangnick will be without Bruno Fernandes (right) because of suspension

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United are without Bruno Fernandes, who is suspended as a result of his fifth booking of the season against Newcastle.

Victor Lindelof again misses out after a positive Covid test, while Paul Pogba remains sidelined and Scott McTominay could be a fitness doubt.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says forward Maxwel Cornet has an "outside chance" of featuring following a thigh problem.

Ashley Barnes, Connor Roberts and Dale Stephens are likely to remain absent.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley's biggest problem is that they have stopped scoring - only one goal in their past three games and have managed only 14 in total so far this season.

Manchester United's issue under previous manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was that they conceded too easily but it appears Ralf Rangnick has put that right, and I don't see the Clarets giving them many scares.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter James Arthur

Manchester Uinted's Cristiano Ronaldo

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester United's only defeat in the past 13 league meetings was by 2-0 at Old Trafford in January 2020.
  • The Red Devils are aiming to win three consecutive league fixtures against Burnley for the first time since a run of four from 1956 to 1957.

Manchester United

  • Manchester United are unbeaten in four matches in all competitions under Ralf Rangnick but they have scored only one goal in that time.
  • The seventh-placed Red Devils have not been outside the top six at the turn of the year since the 1989-90 season.
  • They are unbeaten in their final league match of a year since a 3-2 defeat against Blackburn at Old Trafford in 2011.
  • Manchester United have kept just one clean sheet in their past 13 Premier League home games, conceding 22 goals.
  • They have lost six home league fixtures in 2021, their highest tally in a calendar year since 1989. They last lost seven times at Old Trafford in 1986.
  • Rangnick's side are the only club not to have scored in the opening 15 minutes of a top-flight match this season.

Burnley

  • Burnley's only victory in 15 league matches this season came against Brentford on 30 October. They have drawn seven of their past 10 league fixtures.
  • The Clarets are without a Premier League away win in nine attempts.
  • Sean Dyche's side have gone three league games without a goal, managing just three shots on target over that period.
  • They are on a Premier League record run of 108 consecutive matches without a red card since Robbie Brady was sent off in January 2019.
  • They have lost their final league game in just one of the last eight years (W4, D3), with that defeat coming against Manchester United in 2019.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 30th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City19152250123847
2Liverpool19125250163441
3Chelsea19125242132941
4Arsenal1911263223935
5West Ham199463425931
6Tottenham179352220230
7Man Utd178452725228
8Wolves187471314-125
9Leicester187473133-225
10Crystal Palace195862727023
11Brighton175841617-123
12Aston Villa1871102428-422
13Southampton194962029-921
14Brentford175572124-320
15Everton175482129-819
16Leeds183781836-1816
17Watford1741122235-1313
18Burnley151861421-711
19Newcastle1918101942-2311
20Norwich192413842-3410
View full Premier League table

