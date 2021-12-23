Last updated on .From the section Irish

Caoimhin Kelleher at full-stretch to save Luke Thomas' penalty in the dramatic shootout victory

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Caoimhin Kelleher after the Republic of Ireland saved two penalties in the Carabao Cup shootout win over Leicester City at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The 23-year-old also made crucial saves in the second half as a thrilling quarter-final ended 3-3.

"It's not the first time he was part of these spectacular games," said Klopp.

"But this a step forward and he saved our life, he was really helpful tonight."

Liverpool fought back from 2-0 and 3-1 down with Takumi Minamino's last-gasp equaliser forcing the shootout.

Kelleher saved spot-kicks from Luke Thomas and Ryan Bertrand to help the hosts to a 5-4 penalties success.

Caoimhin Kelleher celebrates the quarter-final success with Liverpool team-mate Neco Williams

The former Ringmahon Rangers player signed for Liverpool in 2015 and has made 12 senior appearances for the club.

The other spectacular game Klopp was referring to came against Arsenal in the League Cup in 2019 - the fourth-round tie at Anfield finished 5-5 before Kelleher saved Dani Ceballos' penalty to set up a 5-4 shootout win.

Klopp's young side against the Foxes also included Northern Ireland full-back Conor Bradley, with the 18-year-old playing the opening 45 minutes.

Liverpool will now take on Arsenal in next month's semi-finals while Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur.