Ode Fulutudilu is one of four Glasgow City players to agree new contracts until the summer of 2023.

The South Africa forward, Scotland defender Jenna Clark, midfielder Mairead Fulton and wide player Megan Foley have also signed new deals.

Defending champions City are two points off leaders Rangers in SWPL1.

Eileen Gleeson took over as head coach in November and has won her first two league games in charge.

Fulutudilu has scored seven league goals for City so far this season and said: "There is a lot I can give to the club on and off the field. I hope that this second phase with the club will allow me to do that with Eileen at the wheel."

Twice-capped Clark scored on her Scotland debut, September's 7-1 win against Faroe Islands, and she commented: "I've been here for a few years now and the future of the club continues to excite me."