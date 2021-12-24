Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

The Scottish Premiership signs off before the rescheduled winter break with a full card of fixtures on Sunday.

St Johnstone v Celtic (12:30 GMT)

St Johnstone could have Chris Kane back following a household contact self-isolation period, while similar scenarios sidelined fellow striker Eetu Vertainen, goalkeeper Zander Clark and wing-back Shaun Rooney for the midweek defeat by Ross County.

Cammy MacPherson is sidelined until January, while fellow midfielder David Wotherspoon is out for the season.

Centre-half Carl Starfelt returns to the Celtic squad following suspension, while manager Ange Postecoglou will assess striker Kyogo Furuhashi, who was rested for the midweek draw with St Mirren because of a hamstring problem.

Midfielder David Turnbull, wingers Jota and James Forrest and strikers Albian Ajeti and Giorgos Giakoumakis remain out.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "We will try and get back to the way we were when we last played them. We are not a team that scores a lot of goals, but we also didn't concede many chances."

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "All teams are struggling at the moment just with getting bodies out on the park, we are no different. Even on Wednesday night the performance was good, we have to make sure we find a way to put the ball in the net."

Did you know? Celtic have won each of their last nine league matches on Boxing Day, a run stretching back to 2007, including St Johnstone's last home league match on that day in 2013, when a Virgil van Dijk goal separated the sides.

Aberdeen v Dundee (15:00)

Aberdeen captain Scott Brown is a doubt again after the midfielder missed the midweek defeat by Hibernian through illness. Ross McCrorie returns from suspension, but Dylan McGeouch and Matty Kennedy are still out.

Jason Cummings' availability in unclear after the striker was ruled out of Dundee's defeat by Hearts last weekend after being disciplined over a night out. Captain Charlie Adam is likely to remain sidelined, but centre-half Ryan Sweeney returns from suspension and left-back Jordan Marshall could also return.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "From here, we owe ourselves and our supporters a better performance on Boxing Day. We'd won three in a row, the boys were feeling good about themselves and we wanted to keep that going at Hibs.

"We didn't and so it's even more important we go into the break on the back of a win."

Dundee full-back Christie Elliott: "We just need to stick together. We saw good play on Saturday and previous games - we have just not got the result we needed."

Did you know? Leigh Griffiths, the striker on loan to Dundee, has scored in each of his last three Premiership appearances against Aberdeen, with two of these coming as a substitute at Pittodrie for parent club Celtic last season.

Dundee United v Hibernian (15:00)

Dundee United have fresh cases of Covid-19 to contend with, but goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist, winger Peter Pawlett and midfielder Ian Harkes could return to the squad after missing last weekend's defeat by Rangers while self-isolating.

Calum Butcher and Jeando Fuchs remain suspended, while fellow midfielder Dylan Levitt, defenders Liam Smith and Lewis Neilson and strikers Marc McNulty and Max Biamou are among those expected to remain sidelined by injury.

Hibs midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes is a fitness doubt after going off injured in Wednesday's debut win over Aberdeen for new manager Shaun Maloney.

Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts: "We've had a couple of additional Covid cases this week, we've got staff members with Covid and we're trying to reintegrate the players sensibly and safely who had Covid last week, so it's constantly a moving feast and a challenge."

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous: "This manager has brought in a different style. I did enjoy playing it against Aberdeen and I was delighted to get the goal. I think it can really highlight the strengths of my game."

Did you know? United are winless in 11 top-flight league matches on Boxing Day since a 2-0 win over Motherwell in 1996.

Hearts v Ross County (15:00)

Striker Liam Boyce and right-back Michael Smith have both trained and the Northern Ireland duo are expected to return to Hearts' squad, while winger Josh Ginnelly is available after suspension.

But defender Stephen Kingsley is set to miss out due to the ankle injury he sustained against Dundee last weekend, while Cammy Devlin is suspended and fellow midfielder Beni Baningime remains sidelined.

Ross County could still be without Harry Paton, the Canadian midfielder having missed the last two games with a calf knock.

Hearts midfielder Aaron McEneff: "It's not been easy being out of the team. It's been frustrating at times, but you have to keep working hard because if you don't, the only person who will lose out is yourself."

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: ""I'm delighted with the application and spirit in the squad. That's two losses in nine, to the Old Firm, and we didn't let that dent our confidence."

Did you know? Hearts have alternated between a win and a loss in each of their last eight league matches, beating Dundee 1-0 last time out.

Motherwell v Livingston (15:00)

Motherwell will assess Juhani Ojala after the defender returned to training. But defender Ricki Lamie and midfielder Mark O'Hara remain on the sidelines.

Livingston have one unnamed player missing after being a close contact of a family member who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "Hopefully the lack of supporters won't impact the atmosphere of the game too much because the supporters have been brilliant this season."

Livingston manager David Martindale: "I'm looking forward to it. Graham Alexander has done a fantastic job at Motherwell - they have found ways to win games of football."

Did you know? Motherwell, who have won each of their last three home league matches, are seeking a fourth consecutive home clean sheet for the first time in the top flight since September 1998.

Rangers v St Mirren (15:00)

Rangers hope Borna Barisic can return to the squad after the Croatia left-back missed last weekend's win over Dundee United through illness.

Striker Kemar Roofe, midfielder Ryan Jack and centre-half Leon Balogun remain sidelined along with long-term absentees Filip Helander and Nnamdi Ofoborh.

St Mirren will have goalkeeper Jak Alnwick and potentially two or three others back after 11 players were unavailable for the goalless draw with Celtic on Wednesday due to Covid-19 issues.

The Buddies are still without striker Eamonn Brophy and centre-half Conor McCarthy through injury.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst: "St Mirren had a good result and a good game against Celtic so they will come here with great morale. We want to go into the winter break with the same advantage so we have to put all our energy into Sunday."

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "We would all love to be able to go and be aggressive and press the life out of Celtic and Rangers and try to be open and expansive.

"At the best times that is not possible. But our lads, fitness-wise, are just not going to be as sharp or as energetic as we would like."

Did you know? Rangers' Giovanni van Bronckhorst could become the first manager to win each of his first seven games in the Scottish top-flight since Neil Lennon, who won each of his first 16 in charge of Celtic from March-October 2010.

