Caledonian Stadium is due to host Raith Rovers on 8 January

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Scottish Championship game against Partick Thistle on Sunday has been postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak.

Hosts Caley Thistle say infections and injuries have left them with only eight available players, two of them goalkeepers.

The SPFL says a new fixture date "will be announced in due course".

Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner stressed it was the first game they have called off through Covid.

"We knew that we were struggling to make the numbers required but had to wait on confirmation with tests and injury prognosis, which is why we were unable to make a statement sooner," he told his club website.

Caley Thistle, currently two places above fourth-top Partick in the Championship, are due to visit Dunfermline Athletic on Wednesday.

They are then scheduled to entertain current leaders Arbroath on 2 January before their next home game against Raith Rovers on 8 January.

Gardiner said his club were still reviewing the Scottish government's new restrictions before announcing arrangements for the game against the visitors from Fife, who are presently in third.