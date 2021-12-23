Bookmakers have asked the Scottish FA to investigate suspicious betting patterns in last week's Premiership game between Dundee and Hearts at Dens Park, with concerns raised over a number of wagers placed on home players being booked. (Daily Mail) external-link

Hibernian rejected a £500,000 plus bid for Australia winger Martin Boyle from Al-Faisaly that arrived from the Saudi Arabian Pro-League outfit as the Scottish Premiership club were in final talks to appoint Shaun Maloney as their new manager. (Daily Express) external-link

Belgian winger Francis Amuzu, who can play on either flank, has emerged as a transfer target for Rangers with the 22-year-old being used predominantly as a substitute by Anderlecht, but Everton and Wolsburg are also interested, according to reports in his homeland. (The Scotsman) external-link

Stoke City are in pole position ahead of Celtic, Rangers and Blackburn Rovers to land John Souttar, who is out of contract with Hearts next summer. Younger brother Harry, who plays in the Championship team's defence, could be a key component in luring the Scotland centre-half to the club. (Lancashire Live)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has revealed he hopes to have strengthened his squad with new signings by the time his side return to training after the rescheduled winter break next month. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Postecoglou has confirmed that Celtic, who normally head to Dubai, will not go to a foreign training camp in January. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Head coach Steve Clarke has warned that Ryan Fraser has work cut out to earn a Scotland recall after the winger controversially pulled out of the squad for the crucial fixture with Moldova, citing a calf issue, but was then pictured training with Newcastle United. (Daily Record) external-link

Clarke has voiced his opposition to the prospect of a biennial World Cup but given his backing to proposals that could result in South American teams joining the Nations League. (The Herald) external-link

Aberdeen and Dundee United are keeping tabs on Republic of Ireland Under-21's David Odumosu, with the 20-year-old having impressed in two seasons as Drogheda's first-choice goalkeeper. (Sun, print edition)