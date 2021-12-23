Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Shaun MacDonald had sevearale loan spells with Yeovil Town whilst at Swansea City.

Ex-Wales and Swansea City midfielder Shaun MacDonald has joined Cymru Premier side Penybont.

MacDonald, who won four senior caps, announced his retirement from professional football in September after a spell with Crewe.

The 33-year-old also played for AFC Bournemouth, Wigan and Rotherham and has signed an 18-month deal with Penybont.

"I've still got a lot to offer," MacDonald said.

"It's a really ambitious club and hopefully we've got successful times ahead."