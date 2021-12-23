Coventry United Ladies to be placed in voluntary liquidation
Coventry United Ladies Football Club will be placed in voluntary liquidation, directors have confirmed.
The club, founded in 2013, turned professional for the 2021-22 season and sit 11th of 12 teams in the Women's Championship.
In a statement, the club said it could not offer more detail "at this point".
Goalkeeper Olivia Clark tweeted: "To come into work and to find out that you no longer have the job that you've always dreamed of is heartbreaking."
Defender Holly Chandler posted: "Sometimes life is filled with things outside your control! I'm heartbroken. Thank you for making my dream of being a professional footballer come true. I've made the best memories and friends."
Manchester City and England defender Alex Greenwood said she was "absolutely gutted" for Coventry's players, adding: "The sacrifices these girls make to become professional footballers to be told halfway through a season you no longer have a job, or a club, is simply not good enough!!!"