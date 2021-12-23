Last updated on .From the section Football

Pele is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals

Brazil legend Pele has been discharged from hospital after undergoing treatment for a colon tumour.

The three-time World Cup winner, 81, had surgery to remove the tumour in September, with the hospital saying at the time he would also need to have chemotherapy.

Sao Paulo's Hospital Albert Einstein said Pele was "stable" and would "continue treatment".

He had been having treatment at the hospital since 31 August after the tumour was detected in routine tests.

Pele's health has been a concern in recent years. He had prostate surgery in 2015 after he was admitted to hospital for the second time in six months, and he was back in again for a urinary infection in 2019.

The former striker is one of only four players to have scored in four World Cup tournaments.