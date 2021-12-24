Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton boss Rafael Benitez "surprised" Burnley game is going ahead

The Premier League has postponed Everton's match at Burnley on Sunday because of coronavirus and injuries.

It means three of the nine English top-flight games scheduled for Sunday have now been called off.

On Thursday, the matches between Liverpool and Leeds United and Watford's visit to Wolves were postponed because of coronavirus.

The match between Burnley and Everton at Turf Moor had been scheduled to kick off at at 15:00 GMT.

The Toffees had sought to have their visit to Burnley rearranged but were originally rebuffed by the Premier League.

But a Premier League statement external-link on Friday said it had reviewed Everton's request "following further injuries to the squad".

"The board this morning was able to make its decision in advance of Boxing Day to give clarity to clubs and their fans," added the statement.

On Thursday, after the original application to postpone the match at Turf Moor had been rejected, Everton boss Rafael Benitez said he was "really surprised" that it was going ahead, and that he had been left with just nine senior outfield players and three goalkeepers to choose from because of a Covid-19 outbreak.

"The problem is we have nine outfield players available plus three keepers and after [that] we have to bring in five young players who are not even 21 years old," added the Spaniard.

"It seems that they have enough experience to play in the Premier League."

More to follow.