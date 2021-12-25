Linfield's Jamie Mulgrew and Conor McMenamin of Glentoran in action during the Blues' 3-0 win at the Oval on 28 September

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott says his side's recent run of excellent form does not guarantee a positive result in the much anticipated festive derby with Linfield at Windsor Park on Monday.

The Glens have won eight Premiership matches in a row and sit level on points with leaders Linfield ahead of the 27 December 'Big Two' showdown.

"To have a Big Two derby at Christmas, with the clubs in positions one and two, it creates a buzz for the league and that's what you want to do," said McDermott.

"Form does give the players a bit of belief and the atmosphere around the dressing room is positive right now but form doesn't guarantee the result," added the Glens boss.

"The only thing that does that is the hard work and commitment, effort and enthusiasm.

"We have that, and the quality, so if we show up and match those together then we are capable of getting the win.

"It's good for us going into the game on Monday but also good for the Irish League, good for NIFL.

"The quality of the football across the league has improved dramatically, even in my short time here."

'I know how important these games are' - Healy

The derby encounter pits the league's top scorers - Glentoran - against the top flight's most frugal defence - Linfield - and Blues manager David Healy is relishing the prospect as much as his Glens counterpart.

"There is no point in playing it down. I know more than most how important these games are," said Healy of games with his side's cross-city rivals during the festive period.

"We'll approach it as another game, we look forward to it. Both clubs have sold a lot of tickets so it's a spectacle for everyone in the country.

"Glentoran are in incredible form at the moment and they've got a good squad of players but we look forward to the challenge."

Reds out to continue 100% home record

Crusaders' Paul Heatley in action against Chris Curran of Cliftonville

While the meeting of the top two clubs in the division will take centre stage on Monday, other traditional derbies will be just as important to fans of the competing clubs.

Cliftonville are just one point behind their two Belfast rivals in the standings at the midway point of the campaign and will be out to preserve their 100% home record in the league this term when they host Crusaders at Solitude.

"It's a massive game in the calendar, especially for the supporters, where form goes out the window," said Reds boss Paddy McLaughlin.

"We want to try and win to maintain our home form, which has been fantastic throughout the season. The fans have turned out to support us in huge numbers.

"It's a game we look forward to and hopefully we can come out on top."

'It's been a difficult couple of weeks'

Sixth-placed Coleraine are without a win in their last five league outings - two draws and three defeats seeing them pick up just two points from a possible 15.

The Bannsiders have a five-point cushion over Ballymena United ahead of their clash at Warden Street, the Sky Blues going into the game in contrasting form thanks to four Premiership wins from their last six.

"There's no better way to try and get up and running again than in a festive derby," argued Coleraine manager Oran Kearney.

"It's been a difficult couple of weeks. We were hurting after the defeat by Glentoran but we've got to stay together, keep working hard and we'll flip this again."

Ballymena boss David Jeffrey said the festive derby day was one when "you just try to give your best and hope you get something from the game".

"Both sets of supporters will be up for it and both sets of players will be up for it so it should be a great occasion," he added.

'One of the big attractions that brought me back'

Matthew Tipton's Portadown lie 11th in the Irish Premiership

Portadown manager Matthew Tipton will lead his side into a festive derby against mid-Ulster rivals Glenavon for the first time at Shamrock Park.

"I've been waiting for this since I came back to the club. It's one of the attractions that brought me back," said the former Ports, Linfield and Ballymena United striker.

"Getting to manage in the Premiership in front of big crowds and a full stadium - it's something I've sold to the players coming into the club.

"I've told them 'wait until you see the place when it is bouncing' and Monday gives us the chance to play in front of a packed stadium. I think that will inspire our young players."

'Everything still to play for'

Larne have dropped to fifth place in the table, 10 points behind the pacesetters, as they prepare to tackle east Antrim opponents Carrick Rangers at Taylors Avenue.

Tiernan Lynch's side have won just one of their last six league matches but the Larne boss is no throwing in the towel on his side's bid to claim the title.

"My boys are a resilient bunch, they will work even harder and they will put it right," stressed Lynch.

"Everything is still to play for at this stage and we'll certainly not be giving up."

Basement side Warrenpoint Town are at home to 10th-placed Dungannon Swifts in the day's other game, just six days after the teams played out a 2-2 draw at Stangmore Park in a rearranged fixture.