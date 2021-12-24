Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Anthony Elanga scored for Manchester United in their 2-1 win over Wolves at Molineux in May

Manchester United striker Anthony Elanga has signed a new contract which will keep him at the club until June 2026.

The 19-year-old, who has represented Sweden at Under-21 level, has made five first-team appearances and scored in the 2-1 victory against Wolves in May.

"This contract is another important moment in my journey," said Elanga.

"I am overjoyed the club has shown such faith in my development, and I want to thank my family and all of the staff."

Elanga joined United's Academy at the age of 12 and made his debut against Leicester in May before scoring in his next outing against Wolves.

He started in United's 1-1 draw against Young Boys in the Champions League earlier this month and came on a substitute in the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in a Premier League match.