Blackpool v Hull City

BlackpoolBlackpool15:00HullHull City
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bournemouth
|25
|14
|7
|4
|41
|20
|21
|49
|2
|Fulham
|23
|13
|6
|4
|51
|19
|32
|45
|3
|Blackburn
|24
|13
|6
|5
|43
|28
|15
|45
|4
|West Brom
|24
|11
|8
|5
|30
|18
|12
|41
|5
|Middlesbrough
|25
|11
|6
|8
|29
|24
|5
|39
|6
|Huddersfield
|25
|11
|6
|8
|32
|29
|3
|39
|7
|QPR
|23
|11
|5
|7
|35
|29
|6
|38
|8
|Stoke
|23
|10
|5
|8
|27
|23
|4
|35
|9
|Nottm Forest
|25
|9
|7
|9
|32
|28
|4
|34
|10
|Coventry
|23
|9
|7
|7
|29
|27
|2
|34
|11
|Millwall
|23
|8
|9
|6
|25
|24
|1
|33
|12
|Sheff Utd
|22
|9
|5
|8
|29
|28
|1
|32
|13
|Blackpool
|25
|8
|6
|11
|26
|32
|-6
|30
|14
|Luton
|22
|7
|8
|7
|31
|27
|4
|29
|15
|Preston
|22
|7
|7
|8
|24
|28
|-4
|28
|16
|Swansea
|22
|7
|6
|9
|26
|31
|-5
|27
|17
|Birmingham
|23
|7
|6
|10
|22
|30
|-8
|27
|18
|Bristol City
|24
|7
|6
|11
|27
|37
|-10
|27
|19
|Hull
|23
|6
|5
|12
|20
|28
|-8
|23
|20
|Cardiff
|23
|6
|4
|13
|25
|42
|-17
|22
|21
|Reading
|22
|8
|3
|11
|27
|34
|-7
|21
|22
|Peterborough
|23
|5
|4
|14
|20
|44
|-24
|19
|23
|Barnsley
|24
|2
|8
|14
|16
|36
|-20
|14
|24
|Derby
|24
|7
|10
|7
|21
|22
|-1
|10
