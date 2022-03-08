Championship
CoventryCoventry City19:45LutonLuton Town
Venue: The Coventry Building Society Arena

Coventry City v Luton Town

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham34227584295573
2Huddersfield361711849361362
3Bournemouth32187752292361
4Blackburn351691046361057
5QPR35168115041956
6Middlesbrough34167114536955
7Sheff Utd341591045351054
8Luton34159104739854
9Nottm Forest3414101046341252
10Millwall341410103734352
11Coventry34149114441351
12Preston361214104040050
13West Brom351310123732549
14Blackpool35139134141048
15Stoke34128144239344
16Swansea33128133744-744
17Cardiff36126184355-1242
18Birmingham361010164256-1440
19Bristol City36117184665-1940
20Hull36107193041-1137
21Reading35105204268-2629
22Derby361112133639-324
23Barnsley3458212450-2623
24Peterborough3456232469-4521
View full Championship table

