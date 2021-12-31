Milton Keynes Dons v Gillingham

MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00GillinghamGillingham
Line-ups
MK Dons
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Fisher
- 5O'Hora
- 6Darling
- 3Lewington
- 30Kioso
- 7O'Riley
- 16McEachran
- 21Harvie
- 20Parrott
- 10Eisa
- 9Twine
Substitutes
- 2Watson
- 4Jules
- 8Kasumu
- 11Brown
- 17Robson
- 18Boateng
- 23Ravizzoli
Gillingham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Cumming
- 2Jackson
- 18Bennett
- 5Ehmer
- 14McKenzie
- 20Phillips
- 6Tucker
- 17Lloyd-McGoldrick
- 4O'Keefe
- 24Carayol
- 19Oliver
Substitutes
- 3Tutonda
- 8Dempsey
- 10Lee
- 11Reeves
- 12Chapman
- 22Sithole
- 23Lintott
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
Match report will appear here