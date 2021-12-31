League One
MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00GillinghamGillingham
Venue: Stadium mk, England

Milton Keynes Dons v Gillingham

Line-ups

MK Dons

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Fisher
  • 5O'Hora
  • 6Darling
  • 3Lewington
  • 30Kioso
  • 7O'Riley
  • 16McEachran
  • 21Harvie
  • 20Parrott
  • 10Eisa
  • 9Twine

Substitutes

  • 2Watson
  • 4Jules
  • 8Kasumu
  • 11Brown
  • 17Robson
  • 18Boateng
  • 23Ravizzoli

Gillingham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Cumming
  • 2Jackson
  • 18Bennett
  • 5Ehmer
  • 14McKenzie
  • 20Phillips
  • 6Tucker
  • 17Lloyd-McGoldrick
  • 4O'Keefe
  • 24Carayol
  • 19Oliver

Substitutes

  • 3Tutonda
  • 8Dempsey
  • 10Lee
  • 11Reeves
  • 12Chapman
  • 22Sithole
  • 23Lintott
Referee:
Charles Breakspear

Saturday 1st January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sunderland24154547262149
2Rotherham23145443162747
3Wigan21143440202045
4Plymouth24127538251343
5Oxford Utd23126539241542
6Wycombe2312653627942
7MK Dons22115642291338
8Sheff Wed2391043026437
9Portsmouth2210662822636
10Accrington24104103039-934
11Ipswich248883934532
12Charlton2385103028229
13Burton2284102428-428
14Cheltenham237792942-1328
15Bolton2275102933-426
16Shrewsbury2475122529-426
17Cambridge236893238-626
18Wimbledon216783035-525
19Fleetwood2357113643-722
20Lincoln City2257102431-722
21Morecambe2355133046-1620
22Crewe2346132139-1818
23Gillingham2238111834-1617
24Doncaster2244141339-2616
View full League One table

