League One
CharltonCharlton Athletic15:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Venue: The Valley, England

Charlton Athletic v Wycombe Wanderers

Line-ups

Charlton

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1MacGillivray
  • 28Clare
  • 6Pearce
  • 5Famewo
  • 4Dobson
  • 7Jaiyesimi
  • 11Gilbey
  • 17Lee
  • 3Purrington
  • 14Washington
  • 25Davison

Substitutes

  • 10Morgan
  • 18Leko
  • 24Inniss
  • 26Watson
  • 27Souaré
  • 31Harness
  • 48Burstow

Wycombe

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Stockdale
  • 2Grimmer
  • 38Forino Joseph
  • 3Jacobson
  • 26McCarthy
  • 28Scowen
  • 19Mehmeti
  • 23Obita
  • 12McCleary
  • 18Hanlan
  • 9Vokes

Substitutes

  • 5Stewart
  • 7Wheeler
  • 8Thompson
  • 17Horgan
  • 20Akinfenwa
  • 29De Barr
  • 31Przybek
Referee:
Paul Howard

Saturday 1st January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sunderland24154547262149
2Rotherham23145443162747
3Wigan21143440202045
4Plymouth24127538251343
5Oxford Utd23126539241542
6Wycombe2312653627942
7MK Dons22115642291338
8Sheff Wed2391043026437
9Portsmouth2210662822636
10Accrington24104103039-934
11Ipswich248883934532
12Charlton2385103028229
13Burton2284102428-428
14Cheltenham237792942-1328
15Bolton2275102933-426
16Shrewsbury2475122529-426
17Cambridge236893238-626
18Wimbledon216783035-525
19Fleetwood2357113643-722
20Lincoln City2257102431-722
21Morecambe2355133046-1620
22Crewe2346132139-1818
23Gillingham2238111834-1617
24Doncaster2244141339-2616
View full League One table

