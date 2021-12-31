League Two
Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00StevenageStevenage
Venue: The Fully Charged New Lawn

Forest Green Rovers v Stevenage

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green20135243202344
2Northampton21124529171240
3Tranmere2211562014638
4Sutton United2211383327636
5Port Vale21105635231235
6Newport229763529634
7Swindon219752924534
8Exeter218943224833
9Mansfield229582728-132
10Leyton Orient22710537211631
11Harrogate228683531430
12Walsall217772524128
13Salford217682421327
14Rochdale226973030027
15Hartlepool2283112434-1027
16Bradford2151152725226
17Bristol Rovers217592733-626
18Crawley207492330-725
19Barrow225892226-423
20Colchester205781625-922
21Stevenage2248101634-1820
22Carlisle2147101529-1419
23Scunthorpe2231091937-1819
24Oldham2345142239-1717
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC