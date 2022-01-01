League Two
HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
Venue: The Suit Direct Stadium, England

Hartlepool United v Oldham Athletic

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Hartlepool

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Killip
  • 2Sterry
  • 5Odusina
  • 4Liddle
  • 16Byrne
  • 3Ferguson
  • 6Shelton
  • 8Featherstone
  • 14Holohan
  • 7Burey
  • 19Cook

Substitutes

  • 10Molyneux
  • 12Grey
  • 13Boyes
  • 22Crawford
  • 23Francis-Angol
  • 24Olomola
  • 28Daly

Oldham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Leutwiler
  • 2Clarke
  • 5McGahey
  • 6Piergianni
  • 3Hart
  • 22Diarra
  • 8Whelan
  • 7Adams
  • 18Bowden
  • 10Keillor-Dunn
  • 9Hope

Substitutes

  • 17Stobbs
  • 23Rogers
  • 24Bahamboula
  • 27Hopcutt
  • 33Couto
  • 34Vaughan
  • 38Turner
Referee:
Darren Handley

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green20135243202344
2Northampton21124529171240
3Tranmere2211562014638
4Sutton United2211383327636
5Port Vale21105635231235
6Newport229763529634
7Swindon219752924534
8Exeter218943224833
9Mansfield229582728-132
10Leyton Orient22710537211631
11Harrogate228683531430
12Walsall217772524128
13Salford217682421327
14Rochdale226973030027
15Hartlepool2283112434-1027
16Bradford2151152725226
17Bristol Rovers217592733-626
18Crawley207492330-725
19Barrow225892226-423
20Colchester205781625-922
21Stevenage2248101634-1820
22Carlisle2147101529-1419
23Scunthorpe2231091937-1819
24Oldham2345142239-1717
View full League Two table

