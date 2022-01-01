League Two
BarrowBarrow15:00BradfordBradford City
Venue: The Dunes Hotel Stadium, England

Barrow v Bradford City

Line-ups

Barrow

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Farman
  • 2Brown
  • 5Platt
  • 25Arthur
  • 24Hutton
  • 16Beadling
  • 28Banks
  • 13White
  • 3Brough
  • 12Gordon
  • 11Kay

Substitutes

  • 4Taylor
  • 6Ellis
  • 21Lillis
  • 26Sea
  • 33James
  • 35Stevens

Bradford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Hornby
  • 2Threlkeld
  • 4O'Connor
  • 16Kelleher
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 18Watt
  • 6Songo'o
  • 11Gilliead
  • 8Cooke
  • 19Angol
  • 9Cook

Substitutes

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 14Foulds
  • 15Vernam
  • 20Robinson
  • 22Sutton
  • 24Cousin-Dawson
  • 29Lavery
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green20135243202344
2Northampton21124529171240
3Tranmere2211562014638
4Sutton United2211383327636
5Port Vale21105635231235
6Newport229763529634
7Swindon219752924534
8Exeter218943224833
9Mansfield229582728-132
10Leyton Orient22710537211631
11Harrogate228683531430
12Walsall217772524128
13Salford217682421327
14Rochdale226973030027
15Hartlepool2283112434-1027
16Bradford2151152725226
17Bristol Rovers217592733-626
18Crawley207492330-725
19Barrow225892226-423
20Colchester205781625-922
21Stevenage2248101634-1820
22Carlisle2147101529-1419
23Scunthorpe2231091937-1819
24Oldham2345142239-1717
